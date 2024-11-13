If there is one thing that makes Arcane engaging to watch, it's how the show incorporates music in its storytelling. Not only is it diegetic, but it enhances the narrative, our characters, and the mood and setting it presents. What's great about this is the vital role it plays in Riot Games' creative strategy to make its League of Legends characters relatable. The company has previously used music to achieve this, including the creation of fictional groups like K/Da to promote their characters to a wider audience. Season 2 of the Netflix series is no different, as it incorporates the same strategies that have proven successful in the past, but this time it takes an approach that's dissimilar from Season 1.

‘Arcane’s Use of Music Is the Best Demonstration of “Show, Don’t Tell”

It's been three years since Arcane Season 1 first aired, and there's a high likelihood that some people didn't rewatch the show leading up to Season 2's release. Rather than giving an exposition dump, Arcane uses music video-like sequences to explain and describe what's going on in a few short minutes, setting the scene without the need to say anything. The first three episodes feature this, where its opening scenes have different art and animation styles, getting viewers up to speed on what's happening and setting the mood for what the episode will be about.

A great example of this is in Episode 2, which uses the song "Sucker" by Marcus King. The choice reflects on what Jinx (Ella Purnell) is feeling in the wake of Silco's (Jason Spisak) death and showcases how Zaun and its citizens are feeling, as they're still unable to find peace. There are some stylistic differences, but the moment also incorporates the show's original animation style and weaves it into the music video. This gives a contrast between a catch-up of events and eases viewers to where the story is heading.

How 'Arcane's Music Enhances Its Storytelling

It's not just the music videos in the opening scenes that make Arcane Season 2 engaging to watch. Ever since Season 1, the show has featured a ton of songs, which help add to the action, and it continues in this latest season. The songs do more than just promote an artist. It plays a role in enhancing what the characters are feeling and thinking. The songs have a reason to be there and share a message if you watch the scene and also pay close attention to the lyrics.

The final moments of Episode 1 end with a cinematic rendition of "Heavy is the Crown" by Linkin Park. First introduced during the lead-up to the League of Legends 20204 World Championships, the song describes the struggles eSports teams face to maintain their winning streak. The use of the song in the show shares a similar message through the Council and its struggles to maintain order. At the same time, Caitlyn (Katie Leung) now has to carry her mother's and her House's legacy as an enforcer. The song also sets the stage for what Piltover wants and feels and prepares viewers for what's to come.

Meanwhile, the battle between Jinx and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) uses the song "To Ashes and Blood" by Woodkid. To the naked eye, it's an engaging fight scene with well-edited animation. But if you look deep into the creative choices made for this scene, there are references to the cycle of violence the two nations face, as well as the use of an in-universe fictional language that makes this song feel like it's a part of this universe.

‘Arcane’ Season 2’s Soundtrack Continues League of Legends’ Direction Musical Strategy

Arcane is no different from any other TV and film adaptation of a popular video game. But what makes this show stand out is the creative choices when it comes to music and how it plays a role in a scene and storytelling. This has been a creative strategy that Riot Games has had for quite some time, and it's great to see it being utilized in this Netflix series.

Arcane's music is used to create and build a narrative and story that connects these characters in one way or another. Its ability to weave music into the mix helps paint a better picture of whom these people are. Overall, it enhances the story, but it also makes it easier for viewers to understand what's going on, what they're going through, and what their motivations are in the coming episodes.

