Based on the popular game League of Legends, Netflix's Arcane dips into its source material's lore and expands on it, providing more depth and layers to the elements of the game. Interestingly, the first season only touched upon the world's titular force, only briefly mentioning Runeterra's magic system in relation to the Hextech developed by Jayce (Kevin Alejandro). But Season 2, Act 1 finally fleshes out the arcane and more specifically, how it is manipulated by runes by introducing an intriguing counterpart: wild runes. Since wild runes were not part of the original game, it can be difficult to grasp a firm understanding of them, so let's go through Arcane's ambiguous magic system and how it differs from League of Legends' lore.

Why Is the Arcane Important in 'Arcane?'

While the Netflix show hasn't necessarily described the specifics of the arcane, we quickly learn the magnitude of its significance in Runeterra. We primarily see how powerful it can be through Jayce's past. He was inspired to begin his in-depth research of the arcane and the innovation of its weapons through a traumatic experience he had as a child. He and his mother had been caught in a blizzard during his childhood, but he was saved by a mysterious cloaked man who wielded the arcane to transport them to safety. The man leaves Jayce with a crystal and a newfound obsession to harness the magic through science, which he ultimately achieves in the form of Hextech.

Additionally, Councilor Bolbok (JB Blanc) mentions in Season 1 that the arcane nearly wiped out his whole race, hinting at how potentially destructive it can be. Piltover itself was originally founded to evade the tumult caused by morally corrupt arcane wielders, as Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) explains. As such, the arcane is an instrumental aspect of not only understanding Jayce's scientific and personal storyline but also understanding Runeterra's political and social environment.

What Are Runes in ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Arcane?'

Before we delve into Arcane's new idea of wild runes, let's start with the basics for context. The arcane is the powerful magic that is derived from the realms in League of Legends. In Arcane, the arcane powers the unpredictable and dangerous weapons that Jayce and Viktor (Harry Lloyd) construct: Hextech. Jayce and Viktor manage to merge science and magic together as they use runes to manipulate the arcane in their weapons. In League of Legends, runes are used in a different way, but the principle is similar. There are five types of runes, each designated with a different color and ability. Yellow is associated with precision, red with domination, purple with sorcery, green with resolve, and blue with inspiration. Before entering a battle, the player can "enhance" their champion with runes, essentially acting as a power-up. As such, Arcane places a neat little twist to this concept and instead channels the arcane through runes.

So far, we have seen the arcane used by Jayce's Hextech, his past protector, and the Black Rose, a covert organization that attacked Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) in Season 2. The Black Rose assassin, Amara (Salli Saffioti), is seen using a red form of arcane, perhaps suggesting that the Netflix show will soon differentiate the different types of runes or arcane, though this may also just be a stylistic choice.

Wild Runes in ‘Arcane’ Season 2, Explained

In Arcane Season 2, wild runes are introduced as they begin impacting the leaves on the tree of Ekko's (Reed Shannon) refuge and home. Heimerdinger and Ekko investigate this by taking it to Jayce in his laboratory, who also lends a helping hand and an experienced eye. Jayce uses an analogy to describe the wild rune as an involuntary response by the arcane. He believes that the veil between the physical realm and the arcane is thinner where Ekko's home is, which is how the wild rune was able to affect the leaves.

Heimerdinger elaborates on this theory with a more worrying one of his own. He hypothesizes that the wild rune was created as a reaction to Jayce's overuse of the arcane by building more Hextech. His years of research eventually culminated into this involuntary response from the arcane. This spells out doom as, so far, Jayce has only seen plants die from being exposed to a wild rune. Moreover, Heimerdinger suggests that this is a mysterious property of the arcane itself rather than humankind’s relationship with it, suggesting there will be greater consequences later in the season.

When the three investigators transcend the physical plane and come face to face with the wild rune on its plane of existence, a kaleidoscopic and dizzying sequence ensues. While we are unsure of the consequences of this interaction, judging by how the Hextech Caitlyn's (Katie Leung) strike team used reacted, Piltover and Zaun will surely have more intangible forces to confront in the future.

