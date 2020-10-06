‘Archenemy’ Trailer Introduces Joe Manganiello’s Interdimensional Hero Max Fist

RLJE Films has released a trailer for its upcoming action movie Archenemy, which stars Joe Manganiello as an interdimensional hero — possibly.

Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real) wrote and directed the indie film, which follows Max Fist (Manganiello), a hulking bearded guy claiming to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Skylan Brooks (The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete) co-stars alongside Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz and Glenn Howerton, the latter of whom is best known for playing Dennis on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but has long had an affinity for genre movies, having appeared in The Strangers, The Hunt and the Crank movies.

I may not have seen Mortimer’s last film, Daniel Is Real, which came out earlier this year and seemed well received by the genre community, but I’m a fan of Manganiello, who seems like one of the more relatable “tough guys” working today. I imagine he gets put into a certain box as an actor due to his sheer size, but at least it’ll be fun watching him punch his way out of that box in Archenemy, which strikes me as a decent vehicle for his muscular talents. I’d watch this movie just to check out the final scene in this trailer, which finds Max Fist living up to his name and wailing on some poor guy like he’s Robert Pattinson in the trailer for The Batman.

RLJE will release Archenemy in select theaters as well as on VOD and digital platforms on Dec. 11. Watch the trailer below, and click here to watch Manganiello on an episode of Collider Movie Talk, where the actor talks about his love for Dungeons & Dragons.