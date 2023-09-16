The final season of Archer has finally arrived and unfortunately that means that the show itself is almost over for good. For fans who want to go back and revisit some of the show's best episodes, there's plenty, almost too many to choose from.

Fortunately there's a way to narrow it down to only the very best episodes in the entire series' run thanks to the ratings that can be found on IMDb. These Archer episodes have the highest ranking IMDb scores and on this list are ranked from lowest to highest, allowing fans of the show to enjoy the best it has to offer all over again.

10 "Swiss Miss"

Season 2, Episode 1

IMDb Score: 8.5

It's very rare that Archer finds himself in a bad situation that's not his fault. Such is the case when ISIS gets hired to protect the daughter of a billionaire named Anke (Kari Wahlgren) who has, unfortunately, set her aggressive and persistent sights on an uninterested Archer.

While only a handful of agents seem to be actually working to avoid a kidnapping, Malory and Pam in particular spend more time entertaining their client, Anke's father. For anyone who's a large fan of situations so uncomfortable they make you laugh, this episode never fails on either front.

9 "Archer Vice: Arrival/Departure"

Season 5, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 8.6

Childbirth is a stressful situation for all involved, the mother especially. Now just imagine having to give birth during a Military airstrike on foreign soil without a doctor for miles and only Archer, Cheryl and later Malory and Pam as your delivery team.

As things in San Marcos descend into chaos, the members of ISIS all do their best to help avoid a horrendous disaster. Though the characters do escape certain death, quite a few bombs are dropped on them anyway. Such as everyone learning about a secret deal Malory made with the CIA and Archer finding out who the father of Lana's baby is.

8 "Vision Quest"

Season 6, Episode 5

IMDb Score: 8.6

Who says cartoons can't have bottle episodes? On their way up to a mandatory office meeting, all the main characters, minus Malory, pile into an elevator that malfunctions and becomes stuck, leaving them trapped inside.

What follows is a series of unfortunate events as the characters struggle to get a signal to call for help, ration their food and try not to get on each other's last nerve. Though not action packed like most of this series' episodes, the audience can forget this completely and get entirely sucked into the tensely comedic character interactions.

7 "Lo Scandalo"

Season 3, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 8.6

There are some things you just don't want to know about your mother's, or your boss' private life. In the case of this episode Archer and Lana unfortunately learn more than they wanted to about Malory when she urgently calls them over to help her handle a situation involving a dead lover who happens to be an important political figure.

Not only is the comedy on point as the characters all scramble to help her get rid of the body while still finding time to throw accusations at her, but the stakes and tensions are high, resulting in a whodunit with a great twist ending.

6 "El Secuestro"

Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 8.6

Just when co-workers think that they know each other well enough, some new information comes to light. Like being a billion dollar heiress to a railroad fortune. Or, rather, five hundred million dollars to be specific.

Do to a case of mistaken identity and some intentional misdirection from the office oddball and Malory's secretary, Cheryl, Pam gets taken hostage by kidnappers who want to hold Cheryl for ransom. Most of the core agents at ISIS try to get Pam back, while others dwell more on Cheryl's wealth and how this knowledge can benefit them, resulting in some hilarious dialogue among the characters.

5 "Skytanic"

Season 1, Episode 7

IMDb Score: 8.6

Once and for all, it's an airship, not a blimp. After ISIS gets called in to investigate and handle a bomb threat made against a luxury rigid airship, things spiral out of control from there as the personal mixes in with the professional.

Cyril attempts to get a handle on his affair with Cheryl, Lana tries to prove to her boyfriend that there's nothing going on between her and her ex, and Malory seems far more concerned with upping a rival than anything else.

4 "Deadly Velvet Part 2"

Season 7, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 8.8

In this second half of the season 7 finale, the members of The Figgis Agency (formerly known as ISIS) all becomes suspects in a Hollywood murder conspiracy with actress and former client Veronica Deane (Mary McDonald-Lewis) being the satirically obvious guilty party.

Despite this, Lana finds herself the prime suspect and poised to take the fall for all of it, leading Archer to come up with a solution that naturally involves an android clone of himself. Though the real murderer gets caught and goes to jail, the shocking ending never fails to bring viewer's jaws to the floor. Though in all honesty, this episode is probably one of the series' best because it paved the way for the three seasons that followed.

3 "The Kanes"

Season 6, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 8.8

For one reason or another, meeting the parents is always stressful. Now imagine being in Archer and Lana's shoes as they travel to California to introduce Lana's parents to their granddaughter, AJ. Not only do they have to dance around the fact that Archer and Lana have a child despite not being together, but Lana's parents don't even know about her career in espionage at all.

In addition to Archer making things even more awkward for everyone like it's his job, the climax of the episode includes an epic chase scene that looks like it was ripped right out of the movie Bullitt.

2 "Placebo Effect"

Season 2, Episode 9

IMDb Score: 8.9

Who doesn't love a story about a character on a quest for revenge? After discovering that his cancer drugs are counterfeit, Archer goes on a one-man self-proclaimed rampage in order to kill the person responsible for all the pain and suffering felt by him and other patients.

Placebo Effect manages to be action packed, funny, and emotionally compelling all at the same time, and it can be argued that this was the episode that encapsulated the series as a whole.

1 "Mission: Difficult"

Season 12, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 9.0

From start to finish this episode was packed with thrills and tear-jerkers as the ISIS team band together to storm their rival company IIA to rescue a captured Archer, who finds himself at the mercy of Barry who has been programmed to kill him.

Not only does it showcase some epic action scenes, but audiences are also left emotional wrecks as they watch Lana's marriage fall apart and Archer's former nemesis turned friend die in his arms. But especially over Malory's send off in the end as she blissfully sits on the beach with her husband Ron, having officially retired from the spy game. It's especially moving when the credits roll and the dedication to Malory's voice actress, Jessica Walter, who passed away before the episode aired, just like her real life husband, the voice actor who played Ron, Ron Leibman, is seen. Needless to say, both the actors, and their characters, will be missed.

