The new poster for the Archer finale promises not only the last ride for the main cast, but two returning guest stars, as well. Longtime recurring characters Slater and Katya Kazanova will return to see the series off.

As seen in a new poster for the finale event Archer: Into the Cold, which airs on FXX December 17, the main cast of Archer, including season 14's new addition Zara Khan (Natalie Dew), are charging into action away from a bursting dam. The poster also features two recurring characters from the show's extensive history - including one who hasn't been seen on the show since 2015. Looking to return to the show and make a splash in the grand finale are the team's frequent CIA liaison Slater (who is voiced by, and strongly resembles, Christian Slater), and Archer's long-absent fiancee-turned-cyborg Katya Kazanova (Ona Grauer).

Who Are Katya Kazanova and Slater?

A deadly KGB agent sent to kill Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), Katya Kazanova instead fell in love with him. However, when attempted to defect to Archer's spy agency ISIS, she was killed in battle with Archer's cyborg archnemesis, Barry Dylan (David Willis). Some time later, ISIS' resident mad scientist Krieger (Lucky Yates) resurrected her as a cyborg, but when Barry attacked again, they found their biomechanical attraction to be irresistible. The duo returned to Russia, and she became the head of the KGB; Barry, however, eventually drifted away from her due to his all-consuming obsession with killing Archer. She made her final appearance to date in season 6, where she was enlisted by Archer's coworkers to break up the reunited (and annoying) Archer and Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler). Slater first appeared in Archer's fifth season, in which ISIS' agents took to cocaine smuggling instead; initially posing as an arms dealer, he eventually revealed he was a CIA agent, and brought the team into the fold as CIA contractors in the following season. He returned in season 13 to help the team take down their then-employer, Fabian Kingsworth (Kayvan Novak), who had gone rogue.

Image via FX

Archer: Into the Cold will air on FX and FXX December 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for Archer: Into the Cold below.