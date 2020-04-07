‘Archer’ Enters the Danger Zone; Season 11 Delayed Due to Coronavirus

When I chatted with Archer star Amber Nash last year for our Saturday Mourning Cartoons interview series, she teased some details about the animated comedy’s upcoming 11th season. The writers and animators were then working on the first episode of Season 11 while the cast was prepping to go into the recording booth soon after. That was in the late summer of 2019; what a difference a few months make.

Archer was officially renewed for Season 11 last summer with creator Adam Reed returning. FXX then set the premiere date for May 6th. The first two episodes were intended to premiere on the network followed by an ‘FX on Hulu’ premiere the following day, with new episodes airing weekly. All of those plans have come to a halt thanks to coronavirus complications.

Here’s what the network said in a statement:

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX’s Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th. FXX will shift the premiere date to later this year.”

In a chat with EW, executive producer Matt Thompson confirmed Nash’s details about Season 11, but hadn’t commented on the release date shift at the time: