Get ready to head back to the danger zone! FX has released the first trailer for Season 12 of Archer, its beloved animated spy comedy. The trailer is as raunchy and catchphrase-laden as fans have come to expect of the series, while still promising plenty of its signature action.

The trailer opens features Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) explaining that he and the team are "saving the Earth, again." Of course, the rest of the trailer doesn't inspire confidence that they're saving much of anything, from Pam's (Amber Nash) dead-in-the-water "Pampage" portmanteau to Cheryl's (Judy Greer) awestruck reaction to "the second biggest lube wall [she's] ever seen." And along the way, Krieger (Lucky Yates) is as creepy, Cyril (Chris Parnell) is as ineffectual, and Lana (Aisha Tyler) is as disapproving as the brief trailer will allow.

Another element sure to delight fans is the sound of Jessica Walter's voice as Malory Archer. The late Arrested Development star reportedly recorded at least a portion of the season prior to her death in March. True to form, the trailer finds Malory unimpressed and impatient, dismissing the butterflies flitting around her as "overly decorative pests."

After a genre-hopping jaunt through noir, adventure, and sci-fi, the series returned to its spy action roots in season 11. That's still very much the case, though Archer's safari outfit and adorable baby gorilla might suggest otherwise. Season 12 finds the team up against the International Intelligence Agency, a spy conglomerate that threatens to scoop up all of the good espionage gigs. Our beloved spy agency of degenerates is the David to the IIA's Goliath, though Archer's sophomoric antics may well be enough to keep them from being swallowed by the corporate giant.

If the trailer is any indication, the new season is bound to be an absolute blast. There's plenty of hilarious visual gags and intriguing teases about where the season might go, but honestly, it's just fun to see the gang back together, whether it's for a drink, a fight, or just to use Cyril as "something soft to land on."

Archer Season 12 kicks off Wednesday, August 25 on FX and will be available the next day via FX on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

