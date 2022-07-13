FX has announced that season 13 of Archer is premiering next month! The beloved Emmy Award-winning animated spy-comedy series will premiere on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with the new episode streaming the next day on Hulu.

The renewal of the series' 13th season was first announced back in September 2021 with season 12 airing its finale shortly after on October 6. The new series will consist of eight episodes, each one running for 30-minutes. The new season will see Archer and The Agency being acquired by Fabian Kingsworth's spy conglomerate, International Intelligence Agency, or IIA. The gang will try to retain their identity and independence as they set out performing odd jobs for Kingsworth.

Archer continues to be a cornerstone of FXX's adult animated comedies as the platform expanded its programming line-up in September 2021, with the likes of King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons as well as all seasons of Family Guy joining the schedule at FXX. Since these additions, FXX has become one of the go-to locations for animated adult comedies with it now being tied with Adult Swim in the overall cable channel ranking. They are also premiering new animated comedies along with these classics and renewals, with the new animated comedy Little Demon set to premiere on FXX the day after the new season of Archer on Thursday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Image Via FXX

RELATED: Here's How the 'Archer' Season 12 Finale Said Goodbye to Jessica Walter

First premiering in 2009, Archer was created by Adam Reed, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The all-star voice cast that is returning for season 13 is lead by H. Jon Benjamin as the titular renowned spy Sterling Archer and also features Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Reed, and Lucky Yates. Season 13 also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky, among others. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season 13 of Archer is set to premiere on August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with new episodes airing weekly and new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming 13th season down below.

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

If August is too faar away to get your Archer fix, check out this Archer and Lana compilation here: