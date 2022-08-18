FXX, owned by FX networks, is fast becoming the go-to platform for adult animated series. They’ve currently got shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and Solar Opposites. And then there’s Archer, a show revolving around Sterling Archer, the world’s deadliest spy, and his colleagues at the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), a fictional New York-based intelligence agency. The show explores Archer’s relationships with his mother, co-workers, his missions, and other aspects of his dysfunctional life.

Archer was created for FX by Adam Reed. Reed is also the executive producer of the show alongside Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. The first season premiered on September 17, 2009, and now, the show is about to premiere its 13th season. This season will see the gang try to retain their identity and independence following their acquisition by Fabian Kingsworth's spy conglomerate, International Intelligence Agency, or IIA.

Archer has been nominated for (and won) several awards over the years including Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Annie Awards, and more. So are you eager to know more about the cast, plot, streaming details, and more for Archer Season 13? Here’s everything we know so far.

Image via FX

When Will Archer Season 13 Be Released?

Image via FX Productions

Archer Season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, with subsequent episodes airing weekly

Where Can You Stream Archer Season 13?

Although Archer Season 13 will premiere on FXX, the new episode will be streaming the next day on Hulu. If you don’t have Hulu, you can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $6.99 per month or Hulu (without ads) at $12.99 per month. Here's the link to the show's landing page on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Will Archer Season 13 Have?

Archer Season 13 is set to have eight episodes just like its previous season. Each episode will have an average runtime of about 30 minutes.

Will There Be an Archer Season 14?

Archer Season 14 is yet to be confirmed. However, the renewal of the show’s 13th season was announced in September 2021 before the Season 12 finale, which aired on October 6, 2021, so fingers crossed that we’ll hear something about Archer Season 14 before the season 13 finale.

Here's the Archer Season 13 Trailer and Synopsis

The trailer for Archer Season 13 was released online in early August 2022, just in time for the season's premiere. It shows Archer struggling with responsibility after his mother's death and the agency's acquisition by an international conglomerate. There also appears to be something of a leadership battle going on with practically everyone from Pam to Cyril trying to become the "leader" of the agency. This is obviously what their new bosses want them to do because if the past is anything to go by, this new partnership is bound to end up having some unforeseen complications. After all, can anyone really hope to actually get Sterling Archer to... work? Well, we'll find out this season.

The official synopsis for Archer Season 13 reads as follows:

“Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?”

Who’s In the Cast of Archer Season 13?

Image Via FXX

H. Jon Benjamin will be back to voice the titular Archer in Season 13. Benjamin is best known for his voice work in animated series. He currently plays Bob Belcher in the animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers and Carl in Family Guy. He has also appeared in other animated shows such as Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, O'Grady, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, and Home Movies. Benjamin has also appeared in feature films such as Martin & Orloff (2002) and A Bad Situationist (2008) and TV shows such as People of Earth and Master of None.

Aisha Tyler will return to voice Lana Kane in Archer Season 13. Tyler is best known for hosting the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and her recurring roles in shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Friends. Chris Parnell, who is also known for voicing Jerry Smith in the sci-fi animated show Rick and Morty, will return to voice the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis in Archer Season 13. Parnell is also known for playing Dr. Leo Spaceman on 30 Rock.

Judy Greer is also returning to voice the crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt. You might recognize Greer for her roles in sitcoms such as The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, and Two and a Half Men. Greer has also had roles in films such as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Jurassic World (2015), Halloween (2018), and the Ant-Man films. Other major cast members who will be returning for Season 13 include Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger, and Adam Reed as Ray Gillette. Guest stars that will be appearing this season include Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows), and Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day).

One cast member who sadly won’t be back this season is the late Jessica Walter, who voiced Archer’s mom, Malory Archer. Walter passed away in March 2021. FX gave her an emotional goodbye in the Season 12 finale, which saw Malory write a farewell letter to her son before retiring on the beach with her husband and Archer’s step-father, Ron Cadillac. Ron Cadillac was voiced by Malory’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, who also passed away in 2019. The final scene showed the two holding hands while watching the sunset, a touching tribute to the late actors.