The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.

The trailer for the new season of the spy-comedy series shows from the onset our chief protagonist struggling with the absence of his mother, Malory Archer. The character of Malory was voiced by Jessica Walter, who sadly passed away last year. In her absence, Archer remarks that he is now officially the boss of himself, free to do as he pleases including not lending a hand with missions. Throughout the trailer, Archer is burdened with a desire to uphold his mother’s legacy, a desire that it would seem weighs him down greatly. With The Agency under new ownership, there is the question of who should be boss, and a couple of hats have been thrown in the ring.

With the burden of his mother’s legacy to contend with, Archer also needs to continue to be the “responsible” one and he is no longer interested in that. Throughout the trailer, there is a humorous whiff about the conversations being had, but there is a hint of an underlying emotion to the new season as the series continues to pay homage to Walter and the leadership vacuum she left behind. One that won’t be easily filled, it would seem.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and it first premiered in 2009. The voice cast for the new season is star-studded with the return of H. Jon Benjamin as the “greatest spy that ever lived” Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, the spy with marital challenges to grapple with; Judy Greer as office assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, and Chris Parnell as steadfast company man, Cyril Figgis. Other members of cast include Amber Nash, Lucky Yates and Reed. The new season will also feature the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky, among others. Executive producers include Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. Archer is produced by FX Productions.

Archer Season 13 is set to premiere on August 24 on FXX with new episodes coming each week. You can also stream the series on Hulu. Check out the trailer below: