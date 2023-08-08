The Big Picture Season 14 of Archer, set to premiere on August 30, will be the final season of the beloved animated series that has captivated audiences for over a decade.

The new trailer previews Lana taking over The Agency and Archer facing the consequences of his reckless lifestyle as his body shows the wear and tear of his spy adventures.

The trailer promises a promisingly ridiculous and entertaining final season with funny injuries, new directions for The Agency, and Archer flying coach due to budget constraints.

It's time to go into the danger zone one last time. A new trailer for Season 14 of Archer has just been released. The new trailer gives us our first look at the final season of the animated series that has charmed audiences for over a decade. Season 14 of Archer is set to premiere on FX on Wednesday, August 30, and the first two episodes will air back to back beginning at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Archer Is Back for One Last Mission

Archer originally premiered on FX in 2009. The series was created by Adam Reed, who previously worked on such animated series at Sealab 2021. Archer follows the mishaps and malpractices of one Sterling Archer, the world's greatest spy, and his fellow spies and support staff. The series has spanned 13 seasons, and during its run has featured many iconic guest voices including Timothy Olyphant. Acting legend Jessica Walter voiced Archer's mother Malory Archer until her death in 2021. Throughout its run, the series has adapted to and embraced quick turns and narrative reformatting.

Season 14 will show Lana, Archer's long-suffering fellow spy, taking over The Agency, working on her goal to both improve the world and make money in the changing world of spycraft. Archer will also have to face his own challenges in his work. As his body begins to show the wear and tear of countless concussions and gunshot wounds, he will have to face the fact that he can't continue on in his reckless fashion forever.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a first look at the final round of Sterling Archer's adventures within The Agency. The trailer opens with, well, a pretty long list of injuries sustained by Archer over his long and ridiculous career. The trailer also gives us our first look at Lana's new directions for The Agency. We also got a look into what, exactly, Archer's coworkers will be up to in the last season. It looks to be promisingly ridiculous. And yes, you will see Archer flying coach. The Agency is on a budget after all.

The series features the voice of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer. Aisha Tyler voices Lana Kane, Judy Greer voices Cheryl/Carol Tunt, and Chris Parnell plays the numbers man Cyril Figgis. Amber Nash returns as the always enthusiastic Pam Poovey, and Adam Reed plays Ray Gillette. You can watch the trailer for the final season of Archer below.