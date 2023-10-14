The Big Picture Archer's final season concluded with a significant cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering about the fate of the characters.

The series will come to an end with Archer: Into the Cold, an extra-length special that will air on December 17 on FXX and stream on Hulu the next day.

The finale revealed that all private espionage agencies, including the Agency, have been declared illegal, setting the stage for the fallout to be explored in the special.

Archer's final season may be over — but the Agency has one last mission to fulfill. Archer: Into the Cold, a special finale event, will air on FXX on December 17. Archer's season finale, which aired on Wednesday, wrapped up some of the ongoing plots of the season, but ended on a significant cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder what would become of the cast of the venerable animated spy comedy.

They now have the answer; as announced at the Archer panel at New York Comic Con, the series will conclude with an extra-length special, Archer: Into the Cold, which will air on December 17 on FXX, then stream on Hulu the next day. The special will put a bow on the long-running series, which recently concluded its 14th and final season.

What Happened in the 'Archer' Finale?

Image via FX

All throughout the 14th season, the Agency, the private spy organization that employs Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his cohorts, has been in an adjustment period. With former director Mallory Archer (voiced by the late Jessica Walter) having left for good and its subsequent owner IIA put out of business, the long-suffering Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) was put in charge of the Agency, attempting to balance its well-being with her own strong moral backbone. The Agency also added a new agent, Zara Khan (Natalie Dew), who constantly butted heads with Archer. In the finale, the Agency had to contend with the legacy of IIA — specifically, an army of lethal drones that had been sent to assassinate all of its former agents. With the help of much-loathed IIA boss Fabian Kingsley (Kayvan Novak), the day was saved. But the most consequential moment of the episode happened in its last minutes, when the United Nations declared all private espionage agencies illegal — the Agency included! Archer: Into the Cold will presumably deal with the fallout of this new decree for Archer's cast of characters.

Created by Adult Swim veteran Adam Reed, Archer premiered in 2009 and quickly cemented itself as one of the network's biggest hits. The show centered around Sterling Archer, a debonair secret agent who has serious problems with alcohol, women, and his mother Mallory — the latter of whom also happens to be his boss. As the show went on, its supporting characters became more defined — including hyper-competent Lana Kane, nebbishy comptroller Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell), resourceful HR director Pam Poovey (Amber Nash), pyromaniac secretary Cheryl/Carol Tunt (Judy Greer), luckless field agent Ray Gillette (Reed), and resident mad scientist Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates). The show went in some unusual directions — after the dissolution of their spy agency, Archer and company became drug runners, then detectives. Following that, Archer ended up in a coma, and the next three seasons depicted his comatose fantasia of film noir, tropical islands, and outer space. Reed departed as showrunner with the final "coma season," and the show returned to its espionage roots.

Archer: Into the Cold will air on FXX on December 17, and stream on Hulu the next day. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for Archer: Into the Cold below.