The Big Picture Archer: Into the Cold is the movie-length finale that concludes 14 seasons of missions and mishaps for the spy comedy series.

The teaser reveals that the final mission takes the team to either Barbados or Bahrain, but Archer can only remember that it has a "bar" in it.

The final season of Archer has been well-received by critics, with a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the finale will deal with the fallout of the United Nations banning all non-governmental spy agencies.

Sterling Archer and company are going on one last mission in the new teaser for Archer: Into the Cold. The super-sized finale event for the long-running animated spy comedy airs on December 17. In the new teaser for the movie-length finale, which will wrap up fourteen seasons of missions and mishaps, Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his team are headed to Barbados...or possibly Bahrain, as Archer can only remember that it has a "bar" in it, much to the displeasure of his boss, Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler).

Human resources director Pam Poovey (Amber Nash) is front and center in the teaser, as well, decked out for a parade in Barbados and bare-knuckle brawling with Boris (Lucky Yates), KGB director Katya Kasanova's second-in-command and lover; he hasn't been seen on the show since its sixth season.

The new teaser also features another of the show's recurring guest characters; CIA agent Slater (who is voiced by, and greatly resembles, Christian Slater). While he's been an ally to Archer in the past, it looks like those days are over, given that the teaser features him attaching electrified clamps to Archer's nipples. Viewers can find out what happens on December 17 on FX and FXX; it will stream on Hulu the next day.

Why Is Archer Going 'Into the Cold'?

Archer's 14th and final season, which aired earlier this year, was an eventful one for The Agency, the private spy operation that employs Archer and his supporting cast. With the retirement of previous director Mallory Archer (the late Jessica Walter), and the imprisonment of Fabian Kingsworth (Kayvan Novak), who had absorbed it into his spy conglomerate IIA, the Agency was left independent once more. Field agent Lana Kane became its new director and struggled with balancing her beliefs with the realities of running an espionage agency.

Meanwhile, Archer had to deal with a new teammate, Zara Kahn (Natalie Dew), who's just as arrogant and impetuous as he is; his own aging body, which threatened to give out on him after years of abuse; and the return of his longtime cyborg nemesis, Barry Dylan (David Willis), as an ally (and appliance). The season ultimately ended on a cliffhanger, with the United Nations banning all non-governmental spy agencies — The Agency included. Archer: Into the Cold will deal with the fallout from that decision.

Archer's final season has been well-received by critics, with a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review of the first four episodes, Collider's Samantha Coley found that the season "feels like a return to form for the series, both in terms of the quality of the comedy and the cohesiveness of the storytelling itself".

Archer: Into the Cold airs on December 17 on FX and FXX. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for Into the Cold below.

