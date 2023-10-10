Sterling Archer and the gang are on one last mission in the series finale of their long-running animated spy comedy — and they're going to need an old enemy to complete it. Kayvan Novak's Fabian Kingsworth returns in tomorrow's final episode of Archer.

In a new teaser for "Breaking Fabian," the show's series finale, it's the end of the line for the Agency, as the consequences of their collateral-damage-causing prior missions loom, and an armada of killer drones are on their trail. There's only one person Agency director Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) can turn to; Fabian Kingsley, one of the team's mortal enemies. Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) takes no time in renewing his hostilities with their former foe, but the two prove to be an effective duo, even handcuffed together, The Defiant Ones-style. Kingsworth dubs them "two lone wolves learning to survive together as a pack." Predictably, Archer does not agree.

Who is Fabian Kingsworth?

Image via FX

Kingsworth is the head of the International Espionage Agency (IIA), a private spy agency that buys out ODIN, which was formerly the chief rival of Archer's agency ISIS, later renamed The Agency for real-world reasons. First appearing in the Season 12 premiere "Identity Crisis", Kingsworth and his army of hyper-competent agents make life miserable for Archer and his compatriots at every turn, showing them up as the squabbling, easily-distracted screw-ups we all know and love. Archer himself finds Kingsworth completely insufferable, which makes him all the more enraged by the events of the 12th-season finale, "Mission: Difficult", in which Kingsworth buys out the Agency, making it a mere division of IIA. That status quo continued throughout Season 13, as Kingsworth constantly undermines the Agency; eventually, the team uncovers that Kingsworth has been secretly using them to create global chaos. They band together to defeat Kingsworth and hand him over to be arrested by Interpol.

Archer's final episode, "Breaking Fabian", will air tomorrow on FXX and stream on Hulu the next day. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the episode teaser below.