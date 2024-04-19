The Big Picture Catch the beloved animated comedy Archer on Netflix starting May 13, with seasons 1-13 available for streaming.

Follow Sterling Archer's hilarious misadventures as an incompetent spy working for his mother at the International Secret Intelligence Service.

Despite the abrupt ending of the series, relive your favorite moments with Archer on Netflix and discover the many guest stars that appeared throughout the fourteen seasons.

One of the most beloved animated comedies of all time has found a new streaming home, with seasons 1 - 13 of Archer making their way to Netflix on May 13. While the final season of the series won't be included as part of the new distribution deal, audiences will be able to enjoy the majority of Sterling Archer's (H. Jon Benjamin) journey on the same streaming platform that houses titles such as Squid Game and Stranger Things. The final season remains available for streaming over at Hulu, and it can also be acquired through digital purchase in a variety of retailers.

Archer follows the titular character, an agent of the fictional International Secret Intelligence Service. The humor of the series created by Adam Reed relies on the agency's incompetence, as the spies are given the responsibility of saving the world while clearly not being able to do so in an organized manner. At the same time, Archer has to work for his mother, Malory Archer (Jessica Walter), who happens to be the head of the organization. Of course, not every part of Archer's job was a nightmare, considering he had a complicated romance with Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler).

The animated comedy managed to launch fourteen seasons before coming to an end in December of last year, when the story abruptly concluded. The team behind Archer had future plans for characters such as Zara Kahn (Natalie Dew), but the network decided not to move forward with new episodes of the series. Even if the FX production couldn't end on its own terms, the fact that the first thirteen seasons of Archer will be heading to Netflix will allow a very large audience to relive their favorite moments with the secret agent. Just like Futurama has proven time and time again, an adult animated comedy can always find new ways of coming back.

Archer's Many Guest Stars

Close

Archer premiered on television back in 2009, giving it the opportunity of inviting many guest stars to voice new characters in the series over the course of the fourteen seasons the team managed to produce. Some of these characters included Ramon Limon (Ron Perlman), Mike Hannity (Darren Criss) and Sheriff E.Z. Ponder (Michael Rooker), as the International Secret Intelligence Service found new ways of being terrible at their job. Timothy Oliphant, Bryan Cranston and George Takei were also some of the performers invited to become a part of Archer.

The first thirteen seasons of Archer arrive at Netflix on May 13.