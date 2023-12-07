The Big Picture The new series Archie explores the rise of legendary actor Cary Grant, shedding light on his troubled childhood and the falsehoods that defined his existence.

The performance of Jason Isaacs as Grant is praised for its depth and moving portrayal of Grant's role as a father and son.

In a new clip from the series, Cary Grant gets some much needed advice from Grace Kelly (Lily Travers)

The legendary Cary Grant is the subject of a new four-part drama series from the UK's ITV and BritBox International, entitled Archie, which explores the rise of the famed star. Born Archibald Alec Leach, the late legendary icon of stage and screen's ascent from a poverty-stricken upbringing into the myth we know now.

Grant, an iconic figure of the twentieth century, left an indelible mark on the world with his charisma, wit, and grace. However, behind the renowned name was Archie Leach, a complex and sometimes, a difficult man who faced immense challenges on his journey to fame. Unveiling his troubled childhood and the pivotal falsehood that defined his existence, this poignant and unexpected drama illuminates the trials, fears, loves, and losses of Archie Leach—a man starkly different from the persona he crafted to navigate his path to salvation.

In this new clip, from the second episode of the series, Isaacs' Grant goes for a stroll with Lily Travers' Grace Kelly, with the 25 year age gap between the two irrelevant as they exchange invaluable relationship advice. The series will explore, in depth, Grant's relationship with Dyan Cannon, his ex-wife, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Jennifer Grant, the late actor's daughter.

Is the Cary Grant Series 'Archie' Worth Watching?

Collider's Maggie Lovitt enjoyed aspects of the series — particularly the performance of the mercurial Isaacs, a wonderfully talented performer and exceptionally kind man, even if there were notable issues in terms of how the show is presented with a modern audience in mind rather than a representation of how life was like during Grant's career peak, as well as perhaps failing to adequately address the darker side to Grant's life, including his controlling behavior and relationship troubles.

If debonair charm was the sole arbiter of a show’s success and critical acclaim, Isaacs’ would lead Archie to the highest of praise. His performance often transcends the surface-level scripts, providing a moving amount of depth to Grant’s greatest role as a father and a son.

The series also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Harriet Walter, Laura Aikman, Ian Pulston-Davies, Kara Tointon, Ian McNeice, Jason Watkins, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Niamh Cusack, and Lisa Faulkner.

Archie will be available to stream on BritBox in the U.S. on December 7 in a two-part premiere, while the series will conclude on December 14 with parts three and four.

Archie Release Date December 7, 2023 Cast Jason Isaacs, Jason Watkins, Harriet Walter, Henry Lloyd-Hughes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Biography Seasons 1

