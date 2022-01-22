Netflix's new horror series Archive 81 mostly flew under the radar before its recent release, but now that it's hit the small screen, people are talking, and some with a bit of confusion. Archive 81 follows a series of tragic events that affect a mansion, and then an apartment building, situated on the same property in New York City. Two people separated by time, Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) and Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), search for the truth and eventually undercover the source of the tragedies: a powerful demonic entity, known as Kaelego, and its followers.

With an 8-episode first season, this show covers a lot of ground and reaches its open-ended conclusion quite quickly, as things come to a head in the finale that is broken up from the rest of the series by the penultimate installment, which ventures into the beginnings of Kaelego's cult in the 1920s. So, let's take a look at the final moments of Archive 81, in case there's still some confusion or you just want to get excited for where this story could go.

RELATED: 'Archive 81' Trailer Brings Goosebumps in Time-Bending Horror Show

Final Ritual

Image via Netflix

Despite Steve Turner's (Charlie Hudson III) best efforts, Melody makes her way back to the Visser apartments with a more thorough understanding of the ritual. Putting together that Samuel Spare (Evan Jonigkeit) plans to use Jess (Ariana Neal) as the sacrifice, she is able to intercede and rescue Jess, who grows up to become a nun and kept her own tapes of the Visser which help tie everything together.

However, with Melody and Dan's strange connection (most likely tied together by the otherworld mold), Dan believes he can rescue Melody and plans to do the ceremony himself. Even with Mark's (Matt McGorry) protests, Dan's resolve doesn't break, and the two vow to do the ritual together (in a cute bro-mantic sort of way).

Familial Destiny

Image via Netflix

Before Dan and Mark are able to attempt the ceremony, they are met by Bobbi (Jacqueline Antaramian), the weird groundskeeper that Dan ran into several times before. In a not too shocking reveal, she identifies herself as a Baldung, the witches intertwined with the Vos Society and Kaelego lore. The bigger aspect of the reveal, though? She's Melody's mother. Bobbi, aka Julia Bennett, had abandoned Melody as a baby to try to keep her away from the tragedy, but Samuel lured her in with the hope of finding her. While her daughter was presumed dead, Bobbi knew the truth — that she was trapped in Kaelego's domain, The Other World, most likely with Samuel.

In another reveal (yes, a lot of last-minute reveals), she explains that the rituals never worked because they required a Baldung to perform them, and without one, mass death and destruction only followed. If she performed the ceremony, there could be a chance to rescue Melody, and the trio decides to take it, even if Mark serves more of a cheerleader role. She starts the ceremony and the light that served as the bridge between worlds takes Dan like it took Iris, Melody, and Samuel before.

It's Time Travel!

Image via Netflix

Dan enters Kaelego's Other World, and at first, has trouble finding Melody due to Kaelego's visions of his family that draw him in. He resists, however, and makes his way to Melody. They find doors of light that lead them out of the vision, but before they can leave together, Samuel intercepts Dan, separating the two between exists. Melody appears in the ritual room with Mark and Bobbi, but she's alone, not joined by either man.

Dan wakes up in a hospital bed, perhaps injured by his return. The equipment doesn't look quite modern, and we see a reflection of the Twin Towers in the window, alluding to the idea that Dan returned to our dimension but in the wrong time — most likely 1994. Samuel's fate isn't revealed, but could it be possible he was transported to the 1920s? That's not the only scenario, especially considering that Dan's arrival never was explored onscreen. Could he still be in the Other World?

The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now Because we know you need to binge.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email