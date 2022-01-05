Netflix has just released a new trailer for its horror series Archive 81 and it's causing some serious goosebumps.

The series, which is inspired by a podcast of the same name, follows Dan Turner, played by Mamoudou Athie, an archivist who takes a position that revolves around restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from the early 1990s. But as Turner gets to work on reconstructing the work of documentarian Melody Pendras, played by Dina Shihabi, he becomes wrapped up in the investigation into a cult centered within the Visser apartment building.

The season, which runs for eight hour-long episodes, will unfold across the two split timelines of Dan Turner and Melody Pendras. As the series unfolds, Turner will find himself more and more obsessed with the fate of Melody. The two characters will form a time-bending connection as their story unfolds and Dan will become convinced that he can change Melody's fate. As the trailer shows, this series will have no shortage of intrigue, leaning into horror and thriller elements.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Archive 81' Images Reveal a Time-Bending Horror Show on Netflix

Archive 81 comes from showrunner and producer Rebecca Sonnenshine. Sonnenshine has previously worked on The Boys and The Vampire Diaries. The series is also produced by James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster. Wan and Clear have also produced the incredibly successful The Conjuring universe film franchise and Malignant. Rebecca Thomas, who has previously worked on Stranger Things, Antoine Douaihy, and Paul Harris Boardman also serve as producers on the series.

In addition to Shihabi and Athie, the series also stars Martin Donovan as Virgil Davenport, Matt McGorry as Mark Higgins, Julia Chan as Annabelle Cho, Evan Jonigkeit as Samuel, and Ariana Neal as Jess.

Archive 81 will premiere on January 14, 2022, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. You can take a look at the time and mind-bending supernatural thriller below:

The Kitchen Is Heating Up for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the Trailer for 'A Taste of Hunger' Too many cooks in the kitchen, perhaps?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email