ArcLight Cinemas Is Giving Dave Franco’s ‘The Rental’ the Drive-in Treatment

Our friends at ArcLight Cinemas have put together a special pop-up event showing of Dave Franco‘s directorial debut, The Rental, ahead of its nationwide release. The special event will be done in partnership with IFC Films, the studio behind the Franco feature.

Although the ArcLight Cinemas doors remains closed, the ArcLight team still aims to bring the moviegoing experience to patrons however they can. So, they’ve chosen to make the Vineland Drive-In in Vineland, California their venue for this special preview showing of The Rental this Thursday, June 18, ahead of its nationwide July 24 release. Per a release, ArcLight Cinemas chose Franco’s directorial debut as “a celebration of independent filmmaking” and the Vineland Drive-In “in order to capture the magic and nostalgia of the classic drive-in experience.” If you’re a California resident in desperate need of some thrills and chills, this event is the one for you.

The Rental stars Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. Directed by Franco and co-written by Franco and Joe Swanberg, The Rental follows “two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.”

In a statement on this special pop-up event, ArcLight Cinemas Chief Marketing Officer Vince Szwajkowski shared, “Given the current climate, now, more than ever, ArcLight continues to believe in the importance of community and the power of storytelling through film. We are thrilled to be able to bring moviegoers together for this special experience.”

Both IFC Films EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco and Lisa Schwartz echoed this excitement, sharing in their own statement,

“IFC Films is proud to join forces with the team at the ArcLight to present a special sneak screening of The Rental at The Vineland Drive-In. Over the last few months, IFC Films has focused on the rich moviegoing tradition of drive-ins, which provide a safe and unique space to enjoy films right now. It’s an utterly singular experience to watch films with an audience under the stars and we couldn’t think of a more perfect film than The Rental to celebrate the storied history of the Vineland Drive-In.”

Interested? Then here’s what you need to know about this pop-up event. ArcLight’s drive-in showing of The Rental will take place Thursday, June 18, at the Vineland Drive-In. The movie kicks off at 8:30 pm local time and will include a live Q&A with Franco after the credits roll. Tickets cost $55, but the cost is per car and there is no passenger limit. Plus, there will be plenty of complimentary popcorn and caramel corn, so, yeah, you definitely need to attend this event.

The ArcLight Cinemas special pop-up drive-in showing of Dave Franco’s The Rental is happening June 18. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite. The Rental is set to debut nationwide on July 24.