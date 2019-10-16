Exclusive: First ‘Arctic Dogs’ Clip Reveals Jeremy Renner & Heidi Klum as a Pair of Foxes

0

Arctic Dogs is an animated family film about a lively menagerie of animals living in the frozen tundra. The story centers on Swifty, an Arctic fox who stumbles upon a dark scheme to destroy the polar icecaps and bands together with his furry pals to save the day. We’re happy to share the first exclusive clip from the upcoming film with you today, featuring Jeremy Renner and Heidi Klum‘s fox characters, as well as James Franco‘s birdbrained Lemmy and Alec Baldwin‘s big ol’ polar bear, PB. Check it out below after reading up a bit more on the movie, which arrives in theaters November 1st.

Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner), works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese). The blubbery evil genius commands an army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty discovers Otto Von Walrus’ villainous plan to drill beneath the snow-packed surface to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the world’s supreme ruler. To stop this sinister scheme, Swifty enlists the help of his friends: PB (Baldwin), a neurotic polar bear, Lemmy (Franco), a scatterbrained albatross, Jade Fox (Klum), a brainy engineer, Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters and Magda (Anjelica Huston), his curmudgeonly boss. The snowbound animated romp is chock-full of action and adventure, and can be appreciated on several levels.

Director Aaron Woodley had this to say about the picture, which relates to our exclusive clip below:

“On the surface Arctic Dogs is about an Arctic Fox named Swifty who must team up with his friends to stop an evil walrus from melting the polar ice caps. Another level that really resonates is the love story between Swifty (Renner) and Jade (Klum) that runs underneath the main narrative. It’s like a classic romance: these 2 trying to come together and get over their own insecurities. Swifty grew up feeling invisible. That really speaks to me, and lot of people, on sort of a primal level. He wants to be a top dog. But, at the end of the day, chasing after fame and celebrity is an empty pursuit. This film sneaks in the message of accepting yourself for who you are and I think it’s a really good one for kids to take away.”

See how that romance starts off in our exclusive first look at Arctic Dogs below: