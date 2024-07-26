The Big Picture Godzilla and Kong have a complicated relationship in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla shows his soft side for Mothra, but still maintains his rivalry with Kong.

The beginnings of Godzilla and Kong's feud in the MonsterVerse were rooted in off-screen drama.

In a world full of franchises, we can't forget to focus on friendship. Better yet, what about the friendships within the franchises? Godzilla, celebrating his 70th birthday this year, is a top contender among the greatest fictional figures in the media, and his legacy is ongoing. Between him and Kong, an even older member of the icons of cinema, the two have dominated screens and solidified themselves as household names. More recently, the MonsterVerse has put them head to head and, at times, side by side. Beginning separately with 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island, they soon found themselves battling it out in Godzilla vs Kong. In the latest entry of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the intricacies of their relationship are a bit more complicated, so we have to ask... are Godzilla and Kong friends?

Godzilla and Kong Subtly Changed Their Relationship Status

Some social media platforms may not be as popular anymore, but anyone with a Facebook or Myspace account understands the significance of changing your relationship status. Making the edit from "single" to "in a relationship" on one's profile is a major step, marking an intentional public display. Well, that's exactly what these two alphas did when they switched from Godzilla vs Kong to Godzilla x Kong. This is what we call a "soft launch." They have their tough reputations to maintain, but they're starting to vibe with each other.

In the many years following Kong: Skull Island, the great ape's introduction into the MonsterVerse, the events of Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the larger portion of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took place. Despite Godzilla's instinctual need to reign above all others, squashing any other Titan's attempt at asserting dominance, Kong remained a non-threat, relegated to Skull Island. The trouble came when a storm (a relic of Ghidorah's destruction, some canon lore divulged off-screen) wiped out Skull Island's population and rendered it nearly uninhabitable. Hoping to use Kong as a guide to Hollow Earth, the team at Apex Cynbernetics convinced Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) to extract Kong from the island.

This sets Godzilla off, and Kong's transport to the Antarctic Hollow Earth entry point is ambushed, resulting in a near-fatal clash with Kong. Godzilla left them to be only when Kong lay calmly and his human allies played dead in a show of submission. After finding his ancestor's home in Hollow Earth, Kong rises to the surface again, spurring their next brutal clash. Godzilla almost killed him a second time; Kong's heart even had to be restarted. However, when a fully unleashed Mechagodzilla threatens to end them all, Kong jumped to Godzilla's aid — at the encouragement of Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a recurring theme for Kong. Together, Godzilla and Kong defeat Mechagodzilla and part ways after exchanging a look of mutual respect. They're both a bit hot-headed, but neither is beyond reasoning. When a greater threat dictates, Godzilla and Kong can change the "vs" to "x."

Godzilla Won't Bow to Kong, But He Listens to His Crush, Mothra

Someone has to say it. Godzilla may be King of the Monsters, but he has a soft side, and his schoolboy-like crush brings it out. The Queen of the Monsters herself, Mothra, has a particular effect on Godzilla. As Dr. Ilene Andrews aptly puts it, "Kong bows to no one." Godzilla would like you to believe the same. Okay, sure, he'd certainly never bow to Kong, but he answers to Mothra. You can't blame him, either. In Legendary's MonsterVerse, Mothra has saved his life at least two times, and that's only from what we've seen with our own eyes. Godzilla: King of the Monsters pitted Goji against a challenger alpha, Ghidorah. First, Mothra transferred radiating energy to him when his injured body lay deep beneath the ocean, which led the human allies to Godzilla for a nuclear bomb jump-start to get him back in action. Then, in his final showdown against Ghidorah, a fatally slain Mothra gave her full remaining energy to Godzilla. Absorbing her power, he became instantly unstoppable.

I apologize for using the following phrase, but there's just no better way to put it. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla lets us "catch him slippin'." By that I mean, when he sees Kong in his territory on the surface, he goes into attack mode immediately. They had an unspoken agreement: Kong rules Hollow Earth and Godzilla rules the surface. Kong breached the contract, so Godzilla must dole out punishment. It's hilarious, to be honest, to watch Kong attempt to calm Godzilla in a panic. Kong, sent by Jia to rally Godzilla's aid for the fight against Skar King and Shimo, arrives at the surface through a portal in Egypt. Godzilla enters attack mode immediately, pummeling Kong to a pulp. Kong's able to land a few solid punches, but the clear trajectory is headed for another Godzilla win.

Only when a recently reincarnated Mothra intervenes is the conflict settled. Mothra emerges from Hollow Earth and blasts Godzilla aside, immediately knocking some sense into him. She lets out a call, evidently communicating the danger at hand, and Godzilla seems to understand perfectly. Without argument, Godzilla agrees. That's his Queen talking. Within a moment, the entire team is back in Hollow Earth to save the day in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla and Kong's Beginnings Weren't Pretty

Image via Toho

The behemoth pair's on-screen debut was no amicable play-date, and the feud was fueled by a bit of off-screen contention, too. King Kong vs. Godzilla, a Toho production that first put the two of them together, premiered in 1962, but not without a bit of drama. Author Steve Ryfle's 1988 book, Japan's Favorite Mon-Star, details the film's lead-up, which is likely a lot more interesting than you'd think. Willis O'Brien, a pioneer of stop-motion animation and one of the head creators of 1933's King Kong, devised a story for a follow-up film called King Kong vs. Frankenstein. O'Brien was eventually introduced to a Hollywood producer named John Beck, but the move would become the first instance of a sour note in the rivalry between these beasts. "As it turned out, Beck ultimately sacrificed O'Brien's idea for the sake of cash," Ryfle notes. "O'Brien got screwed, but King Kong vs. Godzilla would not have happened otherwise."

Regarding Godzilla and Kong's friendship, the film itself is a pure battle -- no friendship whatsoever. They're at each other's throats round after round in an enduring, hilarious instance of an era of monster movies at their most endearing. Coupling this with the reported betrayal of one of Kong's creators (Beck made a deal with Toho without consulting O'Brien, adapting his original idea into King Kong vs. Godzilla without credit or pay), you'd think a friendship between Godzilla and Kong would never be possible. In the same book, Ryfle emphasizes the timing of the film's making, noting speculation that the film was a "veiled treatise on the state of relations between the two nations at that time." Nearly a century after Kong's creation and in the same year as Godzilla's 70th birthday, the rights to use these characters are traded back and forth between two allied nations. In their shared appearances, Godzilla and King Kong maintain their opposing alpha statuses while knowing when to stifle pride in the name of the greater good.

