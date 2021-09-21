The new 4K offers a look at scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

I will continue to be fascinated by deleted scenes. More often than not, they’re scenes that were rightfully left on the cutting room floor, not because they’re bad, but because they simply don’t add much to the finished film, and when your audience’s attention span is at a premium, you can’t afford to keep in every moment.

That’s the case with the deleted scenes on the new 4K of Black Widow. While the film itself looks pretty good on 4K (I don’t think it’s quite up there with other Marvel 4K releases like Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 or Thor: Ragnarok, which are making use of a much more colorful palette that really can show off your HDR), the deleted scenes hooked my interest since there were a handful included on the disc, and I was curious to see how much the film had changed in the editing suite.

If the film did undergo massive changes (and there’s no indication that it did), you certainly won’t find evidence of that here. These scenes are mainly connective tissue or bits of flavor like when Melina (Rachel Weisz) is walking towards Dreykov’s office and passes by a group of widows training. On the one hand, I can see why they bothered to film this scene. It helps ratchet up the tension as we get to the main confrontation, and it also helps remind us of the stakes—that all these young women are being controlled by Dreykov (Ray Winstone), and seeing them move in synchronicity shows their loss of individuality. However, it’s not an essential scene, and if you can shave a minute off your movie by dropping it, then it’s probably for the best.

However, there’s another deleted scene where I’m more ambivalent about its absence. In the scene, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) goes back home to her small Ohio town just to have a look around, and a young girl playing as Black Widow comes up to “zap” her and Natasha mimes “zapping” her back. It’s a little fan-acknowledgment of how much the character meant to young girls and to have an Avenger to call their own. Out of context, it’s a nice little scene. But in the framework of the larger film, it would be awful because it’s basically, “Look at how much Black Widow meant to young girls! Anyway, she’s dead now.”

Of course, the fact that Natasha is dead is the larger problem that looms over the entirety of Black Widow, but at least they realized they couldn’t pull off this moment that would have been nice yet awkward within the larger story of the MCU.

Black Widow is now on digital, Blu-ray, and 4K. Here’s a full list of the special features:

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Black Widow.

Deleted Scenes

- Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.

- Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses.

Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight.

- Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled.

- Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind.

- Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei.

- Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train.

- Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath.

- Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in Black Widow. Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

Go Big If You're Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of Black Widow's solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

