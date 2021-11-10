Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Eternals.Well, Pandora’s Box has been opened, and the Eternals (not to mention the Celestials and the Deviants) have been let loose into the MCU. While the film may not have garnered the critical praise that has been a staple of just about every other Marvel movie, it has performed well enough to be considered a box office success. Whether or not you liked the film, there’s no going back now: The greater gods of the Marvel Universe are here to stay, which means they will figure into future MCU films, especially with Arishem (David Kaye) declaring that he will return for judgment.

What to do in the meantime? Well, now that the Eternals are here, it’s entirely possible any number of them could join the Avengers, as they truly are some of Earth’s mightiest heroes. In fact, in the comics, three Eternals (and another character introduced in the movie) to whom we’ve already been introduced have become Avengers. So let’s take a look at these four powerful figures, and how they’ve figured into Avengers history.

1. Sersi

Image via Marvel Studios

Let’s start with the main character of the Eternals movie: Sersi, as played by Gemma Chan. The Sersi portrayed on the big screen is quite a bit different from her comic book counterpart, who is a fun-loving socialite. She spent most of her time on Earth at parties, choosing to use her powers for entertainment value rather than heroics. It was only after years of flirting with Captain America that she finally accepted an offer from him to join the Avengers. The MCU version is much more grounded, and Captain America is no longer the mantle of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans, out of the MCU), so if she does join up, it will no doubt be under greatly different circumstances.

Sersi’s molecular manipulation abilities seem much greater in the Eternals film than in the comics. Her powers waxed and waned over the years in the picture books, sometimes being referred to as mere illusional sorcery. But in the movie, her power is loud and clear, as she used it to turn a Deviant into a tree and a newborn Celestial into stone. This immense force made her the hero of the film, and would be a great boon to the Avengers should she wind up being inducted.

In the comics, Sersi was with the Avengers for a few years, but unfortunately, a mental condition caused indirectly through her relationship with the Black Knight caused her to become a liability to the team, and she was forced to leave. Eventually, the root cause of the issue, namely Black Knight’s evil doppelganger from another dimension, was eliminated, but she decided not to rejoin the team after her travels to the Ultraverse with the Black Knight.

2. The Black Knight

Image via Disney

Unless you stuck around through the end credits, you might not even know that The Black Knight was in the Eternals. Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) seemed a boring everyday human and love interest to Sersi. But the post-credits scene revealed a much different side to the man. Pissed off that his girlfriend was abducted by the Celestials, Whitman prepared to rescue her by unveiling his family inheritance: the Ebony Blade. The blade is a magical sword enchanted to slice through anything and to defend whoever wields it from magic and harm. But, it is also cursed to turn the Black Knight evil through bloodlust and violence. That is why an offscreen voice asks Whitman if he’s ready before taking up the blade in the stinger. That voice has been revealed to be none other than that of Mahershala Ali’s Blade, ahead of his own movie debut. So take from that what you will.

While not an Eternal himself, the Black Knight does eventually become an Avenger in the comics. Distrust due to his ancestors’ roles as evil Black Knights prevented the union for years, but after helping the team a number of times against villains such as Magneto, Ultron, and Kang the Conqueror, he took up a spot in the roster. But it was only a matter of time until the sword’s curse worked its evil effects upon Whitman.

Many trials ensued in The Black Knight’s attempt to break the curse, including Whitman being used as a pawn by the Enchantress for her own agenda, the sword being lost down an interdimensional well, a war upon Olympus, and Whitman being turned to stone and his spirit transported to the 12th century to fight in the Crusades. It was only through the help of Doctor Strange that the curse was finally lifted. Unfortunately, other complications with the Ebony Blade forced Whitman to abandon it, first for a laser-sword and then for mystical weapons gifted to him by the Lady of the Lake. He had an on-again, off-again membership in the Avengers for a long time, off of course when he accompanied Sersi to the Ultraverse. Eventually, he broke off from the team completely after helping them overtake Kang once more. The Black Knight went on to become a member of MI-13.

3. Gilgamesh

Image via Disney

Another Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee on the big screen, made his way to Avengers status in the comics. His massive physical strength made him a fine fit for the team, one who could even compete with Thor or Hulk for the title of “Strongest Avenger.” However, like Sersi, his inclusion in the team would likely have to be rewritten from how it unfolded in the pages of Marvel Comics.

You see, in the comics, Gilgamesh was always using his abilities to help humans in need, which did not sit well with the other Eternals. As a result, he was imprisoned in a small, unused part of the Eternal City of Olympus for centuries. When he finally got out, he went ahead and joined Captain America’s Avengers. However, he had spent so much time in Olympus that he was spiritually bound to the place and more open to injury than he should have been. And injured he became in a fight with the Lava Men. He was sadly cut loose from the team as a result; his Avenging days lasted less than a year.

4. Starfox

Image via Marvel Comics/Collider

Another character and Eternal that you wouldn’t know was in the Eternals unless you stayed for the credits is Starfox, aka Eros (Harry Styles). He pops in aboard the Eternals’ ship after Druig (Barry Keoughan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) take off. Apparently, he’s come to them to search for their kidnapped brethren. But come from where?

In the comics, Eros is the brother of Thanos himself, who is classified as half Eternal and half Deviant. This is what made Thanos a freak in the eyes of his family, and why he was rejected by the Eternals in the first place. Eros, however, is full Eternal, and not at all purple or wrinkle-chinned. As for where he was throughout the movie, he and Thanos stem from Saturn's moon, Titan, so he had little contact with the Eternals on Earth.

Designated as "Starfox" by Wasp, the Eros of comic legend was the first of his kind to become an Avenger. It occurred when Captain Marvel, his friend at the time, died. Seeking solace in performing heroism in her wake, he came to Earth and joined up with the team. It wasn’t until his mission to find Nebula, his brother’s so-called great-granddaughter, that he became side-tracked and put his full-time membership aside. He still retains a reserve status, popping in on occasion when the Avengers are up against big trouble.

And there you have it: four potential new Avengers introduced in the Eternals movie. Three Eternals and one supernaturally cursed Knight. That is, if the source comics have anything to say about it.

