Nickelodeon has revealed the new trailer for its highly anticipated third chapter of the beloved horror anthology miniseries Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, is based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic. In the new trailer, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation. Right from the start, the trailer establishes the theme of the show as one of the kids asks, “Why do they call it the ghost island?” “Because of room 13, every guest that has checked in was never checked out,” he gets a swift reply as we see quick glimpses of guests that stayed in the room. The trailer teases viewers to “take a trip to the dark side,” as we see the new members of Midnight Society uncovering various horrors of the hotel.

The new Midnight Society includes Kayla, played by Telci Huynh (Modern Love, Drama Club); Max, played by Conor Sherry (The Terminal List, The Devil You Know); Leo, played by Luca Padovan (You, School of Rock the Musical on Broadway); Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class); and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield (A Million Little Things, Good Boys). The series also stars Julian Curtis as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

JT Billings serves as showrunner and executive producer along with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss also serving as executive producers. While Paul Kim serves as co-executive producer along with Dean Israelite (Power Rangers, Project Almanac) serves as executive producer and director for the series.

Image via Nickelodeon

One of Nickelodeon’s most iconic series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences. The duo is also serving as executive producers on the current project. The series was first revived in 1999, and the second revival of the show as a limited series aired in October 2019, however, Season 2 Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows was soon greenlit and premiered in 2021. Ghost Island stands as the third installment in that series.

Produced by ACE Entertainment, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30 on Nickelodeon, with the remaining episodes airing Saturday, Aug. 6, and Aug. 13. Meanwhile, check out the new trailer below: