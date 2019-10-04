Nickelodeon Debuts First Look at the ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Reboot in New Clip

0

The nostalgia train for ‘90s kids keeps on rolling.

This time, Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? is back with a limited series aimed at a new generation of preteens looking to get scared. But not too scared. The network will premiere the first of three hour-long episodes on October 11, when the Midnight Society summons the goosebumps with a ghastly new tale.

Sitting around a campfire and telling spooky stories is a recreation as old as time. So think of this not so much as a reboot, but simply as humanity’s continued thirst for storytelling of the folktale variety—where indelible impressions are made on our collective psyche.

In this first new clip from NickRewind, we’re dropped into a carnival with a handful of middle-schoolers out for a good time. But something diabolical is afoot. Aquatic zombies, clowns on stilts, contortionists in yin-yang suits, faulty Ferris wheels. What more could a 21st-century kid ask for? The clip first premiered at New York Comic Con 2019, which featured a panel discussing the series.

This updated version boasts a cast of Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick), Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT Chapter Two), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), and Sam Ashe Arnold (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.). Look for Brandon Routh (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) as well.

The series is developed and executive produced by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace, Happily), who also co-wrote the script for the Are You Afraid of the Dark? feature film in the works. It’s directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie).

Check out the clip, a synopsis, and some promotional art below. Parts two and three of the series will air October 18 and October 25, respectively, on Nickelodeon.