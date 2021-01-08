Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society, here is the exclusive trailer for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, a.k.a. season 2 of Nickelodeon's reboot of the classic horror anthology series. Much like the original series, this trailer looks genuinely horrifying despite ostensibly being geared toward children, providing a much-needed gateway to horror for anyone first looking to get into the genre.

Also, there is a spooky cover of Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me." 10/10, no notes.

Curse of the Shadows introduces an all-new ghoulish antagonist, the Shadowman—who looks like something out of NBC's Hannibal, the highest possible compliment—as well as a new Midnight Society: Luke (Bryce Gheisar), Jai (Arjun Athalye), Hanna (Beatrice Kitsos), Gabby (Malia Baker), Seth (Dominic Mariche), and Connor (Parker Queenan).

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? ran from 1990 to 1996, introducing the world to a young "Midnight Society" who met up under the cover of darkness to spin a spooky tale or two. It also, as mentioned, served as a springboard for many a young horror fan—this one included!—with its Goosebumps-like ability to be both kid-friendly and legitimately spine-tingling. Nickelodeon debuted the reboot back in 2019, with Curse of the Shadows serving as a season 2 while also introducing a new cast.

Check out the trailer below, followed by official artwork and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour with executive producer and director Jeff Wadlow that'll bring you behind the curtain of the horror anthology. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows debuts on Friday, February 12th.

Here is the official synopsis for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer, viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows.

