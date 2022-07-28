Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, the upcoming third season of Nickelodeon's beloved anthology horror series based on the series of the same name from the 90s.

The new 2-minute exclusive clip from the series' premiere episode "The Tale of Room 13/The Tale of the Teen Spirit" is cut into two distinct parts: one being during the day and the other in the dead of night. The clip sees the members of the Midnight Society, Kayla (Telci Huynh), Leo (Luca Padova), Summer (Dior Goodjohn), and Ferris (Chance Hurstfield) sitting around an unlit bonfire on the beach of the titular Ghost Island. After a brief discussion, the group meets Max (Conor Sherry), who joins the group around the campfire as the clip transitions into night. They asked why the island is called Ghost Island, to which Max says it is because of Room 13, a room that the manager had told the other kids didn't exist.

Additional casting for the series includes Julian Curtis as Stanley Crane, who is the hotel manager at the island resort. This third season of the rebooted Are You Afraid of the Dark? was renewed back in March 2022 and is following up on its second season Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which went on to see the series receive a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards. The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? aired for a total of seven seasons from 1992 to 1996, with the last two seasons running from 1999-2000.

Image via Nickelodeon

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island is produced by ACE Entertainment, with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. JT Billings also serves as an executive producer on the series as well as the showrunner along with original series creators D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel also serving as executive producers. Director of the series Dean Israelite also serves as executive producer. Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island is set to premiere on Nickelodeon with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30. You can check out the exclusive clip for the upcoming series down below: