Prime Video has decided to dive into unscripted content with a line-up of new game shows, one being Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Based on the popular series Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? contestants must compete in a series of questions to see if you are smarter than the opposing party. Which, in this case, is a series of celebrities. Hosted by everyone's favorite player from the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, the show has an impressive line-up of celebrities for contestants to face off against!

The press release states the following celebrities as some of the people you'll see on the show: comedians Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; actress and reality star Garcelle Beauvais; reality star Lala Kent; actress, writer, and producer Lilly Singh; and podcast host Sophia Stallone.

“With the chance to win cash, prizes, or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to expand our slate of classic, nostalgic titles and look forward to making more dreams come true through our original IP. We are equally thrilled to have JB Smoove, Nick Cannon, and Travis Kelce as the talented hosts on these new series bringing humor, enthusiasm, and fun to our global Prime Video customers."

Prime Is Expanding Its Unscripted Content

Outside of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Prime Video is also announcing two other shows: Buy It Now, hosted by J.B. Smoove and Wish List Games hosted by Nick Cannon. Buy It Now is a series where "both seasoned and budding entrepreneurs with innovative products try to win a place in the bespoke Buy It Now store featured on both Amazon.com and within the Prime app. But first, they have to convince a live studio audience of 100 everyday customers as well as a panel of

esteemed experts to fall in love with their products." There will be an immersive and interactive portion of the show and customers can shop the products featured! It is kind of like express Shark Tank.

For Wish List Games, fans will join Cannon and content creator Lele Pons (as a special correspondent) where contestants compete in a "high-energy, half-hour game show" and can win everything on their Amazon Wish List! With the grand total, adding up to $25,000. Contestants will "play a rotating series of fun and fantastical games. It all builds to the

final round, where one contestant plays to win a prize for everyone in the audience." It is an exciting time for game shows on Prime Video!