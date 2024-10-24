It could just be me, but everything seems to be coming together for Travis Kelce in 2024. He won over the hearts of football fans by helping his team to win his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. His full-throttle romance with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has captured the hearts of a global audience as the relationship passed the one-year milestone. And now that the pair have both reached pinnacles in their careers, the future seems bright for the All-American sweethearts.

And it seems like Kelce has learned a thing or two from his superstar girlfriend about diversifying income streams. So far, what we have seen from Kelce in his career outside of football has shown that he attacks each role in life with the same level of commitment and tenacity as he brings to the field. And now that Kelce has set his sights on Hollywood, it seems like this attitude is already paying off. You can't blame the guy for cashing in on his clout.

Kelce's commitment to learning the ins and outs of acting for the camera on set of the new Ryan Murphy series Grotesquirie has kind of won me over already. It has shown how sincere his intentions are when it comes to this new career transition. And his commitment seems to be paying off, if his co-stars' praise and the reviews I've seen are anything to go by. The shift that Kelce has made to game show host of Prime Video's new spin-off series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? has been just as successful. In fact, in my opinion, the series owes much of its charm to having Kelce at the helm as host.

Kelce's Professionalism Is An Asset On the Set of 'AYSTAC?'

Close

Okay, this might be a bit premature since Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is still in its infancy... but I think Kelce is kind of a perfect fit as the host of a feel-good quiz show with celebrities and contestants trying to face the challenge of an elementary school curriculum. And I'm not saying that as a dig. Kelce is admittedly no brainiac himself, but he's no dummy either. Which he made clear when he took a moment to point out to the celebrity guests that he did major in Criminal Justice in college - as he jests on the series, "If I'm going to go to school, I might as well learn how to not go to jail."

For me, it is the exact kind of quip that makes Kelce a perfect fit as host of the series - he can laugh at his own academic weaknesses, crack a joke or two of his own, but he also knows that his job as host is to fade into the background. From there, he can then prioritize hyping up the team of celebrity guests who are there to help out the contestants hoping to win the grand prize of $100,000. Like when he encourages contestants to rely on comedian Nikki Glaser for literary categories, since he knows that she was an English major and takes pride in her knowledge of the field. It shows Travis can strike a balance between hyping up a "teammate" on the show, while also showing what an easy time he has keeping up with the quick-paced world of a TV game show set that needs contestants to quickly choose a celebrity guest to keep the pace rolling along.

There's An All-American Charm About Kelce That Just Works for TV

Kelce's goofy charm is full of locker-room energy, but it is clear that the tight end knows when and where to rein it in to stick to the line of professionalism. When the comedians on the celebrity guest panel start riffing on a subject, Kelce can toss out a clever line here and there, showing off his own wit while regaining control of the room to draw the focus back to the task at hand. It's a skillful demonstration of leadership that I think we can attribute to his years working in the well-oiled machine of the NFL. Kelce's has a confidence that has been earned over time, and I think his leadership skills on the field will feed nicely into his qualities as host on the series. It seems to me that Kelce's time with the NFL, though it may be winding down, has provided him with the exact blend of humor and professionalism that it takes to step into the role of hosting a series that requires a certain level of comedic timing while keeping the banter family-friendly.

With his history of leadership on the field and his years honing his media skills in all kinds of interview scenarios, I feel like Kelce is perfect for this new phase in Hollywood. With his charm and quick-wit, his sense of duty, and his ability to match the tone of his environment, I think Kelce will continue to charm audiences as host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? as new episodes continue to drop. At least, I'm happy to admit I've found my latest feel-good series to watch. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is streaming on Prime Video.

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Release Date October 16, 2024 Cast Travis Kelce Main Genre Game Show Seasons 1 Character(s) Self Expand

Watch on Prime Video