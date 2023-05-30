Your prayers have been answered. The film adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is coming home with some special features. The coming-of-age movie will arrive on Digital on June 6, On Demand on June 27, and on a Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on July 11.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is the long-awaited adaptation of the classic Judy Bloom novel of the same name. It follows the story of eleven-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) who, after moving from New York City to a town in New Jersey, finds herself in “the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school.” The film also stars Rachel McAdams as Marget’s mother and Kathy Bates as her grandmother. The film also stars Elle Graham and Benny Safdie.

Blume’s original novel was first published in 1970, and it has truly stood the test of time. It’s one of Blume’s most famous works, in a catalog that already includes many other timeless classics. Despite, the popularity, this is the first adaption of the novel, after decades of Blume rejecting offers. The novel, and now the film, is praised for its “insightful humor while candidly exploring life’s biggest questions.” The adaptation was written and directed by The Edge of Seventeen writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig.

Image via Lionsgate Films

RELATED: The 10 Best Period Coming-of-Age Movies & TV Shows

What type of Special Features Will Be Available?

Luckily for fans of the movie, there is still more to see. When you purchase the Blu-ray Combo Pack, which includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, or the DVD release of the film, you get access to some exciting special features. This includes deleted scenes, a roundtable discussion, a featurette about bringing the book’s original time period to life, and more! The full list of special features can be found below:

BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

Finally That Time: Making Margaret Are You There Margaret? It’s Me, Judy. The Secret Crew Club: Margaret and Friends Bringing the Period to Life: Designing Margaret Deleted Scenes Roundtable Discussion Theatrical Trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be available on Digital starting on June 6, On Demand on June 27, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on July 11. Check out the film’s trailer below: