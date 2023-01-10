Despite its initial setback from a September 2022 release to a theatrical premiere on April 28, 2023, Judy Blume’s classic book-turned-film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is moving right along with a fresh batch of first-look photos released today. The shots are our first real peek at the production that’s felt like a longtime coming. Led by an all-star cast that includes Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man), Kathy Bates (Misery), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook), and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza), the images focus on the family at the center of the coming-of-age tale.

The first picture shows the jovial and loving relationship between Fortson’s Margaret and her grandmother, Sylvia (Bates). The two are seen laughing in, presumably, Sylvia’s bed in what looks like the cutest sleepover ever. Wearing a light-blue nightgown with a headwrap to match, Sylvia is overjoyed, cracking up at whatever has just been said between the pair. Margaret can be seen in equally good spirits in her striped pajamas with both ladies leaning toward one another.

Likewise, the second image shows a close dynamic between the three family members: Margaret and her parents Barbara (McAdams) and Herb Simon (Safdie). The outfits in both shots are peak 1970s, which is when the story takes place, with the Simon trio each wearing light yellow tones with blurred, but obvious macramé decorations and plants hanging in the background. The parents and their daughter look to be as close as ever, each holding tightly onto one another.

Image via Lionsgate

Blume’s novel has been considered a classic coming-of-age-tale throughout the years with many schools torn on the decision whether to add it as part of the curriculum or pull it from their shelves. The story centers around Margaret Simon, a sixth grader who’s uprooted from her life in the suburbs of New Jersey and moves to New York City alongside her parents. As she marches towards the wonderful years of puberty, big changes are on the way for the young woman who’s also grappling with the idea of growing up in a multi-religion household knowing that she’ll need to decide between Christianity and Judaism at some point soon.

Produced by Gracie Films and distributed by Lionsgate, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who was the brains and directorial eye behind the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film, The Edge of Seventeen. The feature will be produced by Blume, Craig, Julie Ansell, Amy Brooks, James L. Brooks, and Richard Sakai.

Check out the new photos below:

