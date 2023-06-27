Author Judy Blume has long been a legendary author amongst children, teens, and adults, with an extensive repertoire that still holds up today. Earlier this year, Blume's work finally made it to the big screen with the adaptation of her beloved novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. The film is now available to watch on Digital and On Demand platforms, with the Blu-ray and DVD release set for July 11. Ahead of the physical releases, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip focused on cast member Kathy Bates.

The clip features Rachel McAdams (Barbara Simon), Abby Ryder Fortson (Margaret Simon), Kelly Fremon Craig (Writer/Director), Benny Safdie (Herb Simon), and Bates (Sylvia Simon) discussing Bates' work for the film, with similar thoughts about her across the board. McAdams and Fortson both noted that working with Bates was a fun experience. Craig expanded a bit more on the sentiment, praising Bates' commitment to her character. Something Craig was especially struck by was how Bates' created a backstory for her character and was "so much richer than even what you imagined."

Bates herself offers a bit of insight into her process. She reveals that the key is specificity of a character's experience. In doing so, a character connects more with an audience in a way that creates empathy. She continues that empathy is the goal of actors, "otherwise it's just window dressing." Safdie builds a bit more on this, sharing how Bates is able to be present with her character. Like the others, Safdie is also a big fan of Bates.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ and ‘Judy Blume Forever’ Make the Perfect Double Feature

What Is Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret About?

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was adapted from Blume's 1970 novel of the same name. Geared towards a younger pre-teen and teen audience, the film follows its title character, 11-year-old Margaret Simon. Already, young Margaret is facing major changes in her life when her family moves from suburban New Jersey to New York City. Moreover, she's on the cusp of puberty and must place greater awareness in growing up in an interfaith household (Christianity and Judaism). Upon its initial release, Blume and the novel were met with hefty backlash due to the themes Blume opted to explore. It has since become a staple coming-of-age tale continuing to find success with audiences.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is available now on Digital and On Demand, with Blu-ray and DVD formats hitting shelves on July 11. Watch the clip below: