It’s finally here! The trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has just dropped, and to say that it’s absolutely packed with pure nostalgia would be an understatement. Staying true to its classic roots following a pre-teen girl growing up in the 1970s, the trailer reveals that not only will audiences join Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) in her journey towards and through puberty, but will also showcase the relationship between three generations of women.

In the opening moments, we see Margaret in the backseat of her family’s packed-to-the-brim car looking longingly behind at her grandmother (Kathy Bates) and the only life that she’s known as a subway-hopping kid in New York City. The world is changing quickly for the 11-year-old as she and her parents (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie) exchange their fast-paced life for a slower one in the suburbs of New Jersey. Not only does Margaret need to find a place to fit in at her new school where she’s surrounded by fresh faces, but she’s doing so with her teenage years quickly approaching.

As she makes a new circle of friends, Margaret awkwardly buys bras and pads, all while learning about puberty and all that comes with it in embarrassing classes at school. Meanwhile, her parents are adjusting to their lives in the ‘burbs with Barbara (McAdams) navigating her complex relationship with her mother, Sylvia (Bates), and a new set of expectations presented by the other parents at Margaret’s school. Through it all, the trailer for Kelly Fremon Craig’s (The Edge of Seventeen) adaptation of the beloved Judy Blume coming-of-age novel stays true to its original format with plenty of relatable and funny moments performed by an all-star cast.

Image via Lionsgate

First published in 1970, Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has been a right of literary passage for decades. While the book faced pushback from schools and libraries which referred to it as anti-Christian for the way that it tackled the experience of a young woman going through puberty as well as a religious crisis, it still manages to continue to be a classic telling of preteen life.

Fremon Craig also penned and produced the film, the latter of which she did alongside Gracie Films, Blume, Julie Ansell, Amy Brooks, James L. Brooks, and Richard Saka. Lionsgate distributes. You can check out the trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret below, and prepare to get wrapped up in nostalgia when it lands in theaters on April 28, 2023.