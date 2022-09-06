Prime Video has released the trailer for Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 which showcases an intense courtroom drama surrounding the most important trial in the history of 20th century Argentina. Directed by Mitre, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mariano Llinás, the movie chronicles the story of the historical Trial of the Juntas, a five-month event which took place in 1985, two years after the country’s bloody military dictatorship was replaced by democracy.

The trial set a precedent not only for the Latin American country but also for the whole globe. Never before had the world seen the heads behind a dictatorship — nine high-ranked members of the military, in this case — were brought to trial for crimes against humanity committed during the course of the 7-year-long brutal government. The film follows the true story of prosecutors Juli Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, the faces behind the prosecution of the Argentinian dictatorship, as they assemble a legal team to fight a terrifying battle against all odds.

“You’ll be the prosecutor in the most important trial in Argentina’s history, Strassera (Ricardo Darín) is told the seriousness of his undertaking at the beginning of the trailer. As the trailer mentions, this trial might have been the most prominent court case against government officials for crimes against humanity since the Nuremberg trials in the aftermath of World War II. It shows how Strassera was the only veteran attorney courageous enough to take on this immense challenge.

Image via Prime Video

He was not alone, however. Strassera was backed by a much younger lawyer (Peter Lanzani) and other “juniors” who, having no established reputation to risk, found the bravery to go where the seniors wouldn’t dare and joined hands to bring the criminals who were behind years of terror and wanton violence.

The R-rated film was produced by La Unión de los Ríos, Kenya Films, Infinity Hill, and Amazon Studios. Among the producers for the film are Mitre, Darín, Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, and Victoria Alonso.

Argentina, 1985 has its premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Mitre’s film will come to theatres in Argentina on September 29 and will also be coming to Amazon Prime Video sometime soon. Check out the new trailer below: