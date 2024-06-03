The Big Picture Despite poor reviews and box office performance, Matthew Vaughn is eager to make a sequel to Argylle.

The film did better on streaming platforms and has its fans, despite failing to break even at the box office.

Vaughn has other projects in development, including multiple Kingsman movies and a new trilogy set in the Kick-Ass universe.

Poor reviews and an underwhelming box office performance have made Argylle's legacy something of a disappointment, but that hasn't stopped veteran action director Matthew Vaughn from wanting to make a sequel. In a recent interview with Empire, the Kingsman series director expressed interest in continuing the twisty spy story of Argylle. Vaughn cited the film's performance as a big component in wanting to make another Argylle film in the following statement. Vaughn also expressed his confusion at the film's negative reviews, saying:

"We’re doing very well on streaming. People are liking it. Nothing would make me happier than making another one. I’m getting texts saying, ‘Wow, those reviews were f---ing harsh!’ The more we can get people to watch Argylle, the more chance we make another one. I’d love to make another one, we’ve got it planned. It’ll make a good little movie. We’ll see. Never say never."

2024 has been a rough year for action movies, with even the most well-reviewed and anticipated films like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga greatly performing below expectations. Argylle, which primarily follows a shy author (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she gets embroiled in a world of spies and espionage, is one of the more egregious examples of a 2024 box office flop. The film failed to break even, making less than $100 million at the global box office on a reported budget of $200 million. Still, despite the reviews and box office, Matthew Vaughn is right that the film did perform very well on streaming following its debut on AppleTV+. The film also has its fans — you can read Collider's own Maggie Lovitt's positive thoughts in her review of Argylle.

Matthew Vaughn Has Several Other Projects in Development

The odds of us getting an Argylle sequel are completely up in the air, but Matthew Vaughn has more than a few other projects in the works. That's especially true for his other (and moderately more successful) spy franchise, the Kingsman series. Not only is Vaughn working on a proper sequel to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, but he's also working on a WWII-set continuation to the prequel facet of the Kingsman universe, The King's Man: The Traitor King.

In addition to multiple Kingsman projects, Vaughn is also set to return to one of his oldest and most beloved franchises. In early 2024, Vaughn revealed in a Collider exclusive that he is producing a new trilogy set in the Kick-Ass universe. This new saga set in the superhero parody world will begin with The Stuntman, which will follow two brothers who fulfill their lifelong dream of becoming stunt performers. How this will tie into the Kick-Ass story isn't entirely known, but it's still exciting news for fans of the cult classic.

Argylle is currently available to stream on AppleTV+.

