Henry Cavill already has one critically panned movie putting up major numbers on streaming with Night Hunter, formerly titled Nomis, and now another of his more recent flicks has also found shocking streaming success. Cavill stars alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell in Argylle, the spy thriller that has returned to the Apple TV+ top 10, currently sitting in the #9 spot ahead of Tom Hanks’ Finch. Argylle follows a reclusive author (Howard) who realizes that her acclaimed espionage novels are coming to life with her in the middle of the plot. In addition to Cavill, Howard, and Rockwell, Argylle also stars Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Catherine O’Hara, and the film currently sits at a 33% score from critics but a 71% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Argylle was written by Jason Fuchs and Matthew Vaughn directed the film. Fuchs is most famous for penning the script for Wonder Woman, the 2017 critically acclaimed superhero flick, and he also wrote Ice Age: Continental Drift. Fuchs has also been tapped to work on the upcoming IT prequel series, Welcome to Derry, along with IT and IT Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti. Vaughn is most famous for his work on the Kingsman franchise, which stars Taron Egerton, but he also directed X-Men: First Class, the Fox X-Men prequel film starring Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy. Vaughn is also famous for directing Kick-Ass, the 2010 superhero comedy starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicolas Cage. It was thought that Vaughn had more Kingsman movies in the works, but it was recently revealed that 20th Century Studios isn’t moving forward with any of them.

How Much Did ‘Argylle’ Make at the Box Office?

Despite boasting a reported budget of around $200 million, Argylle failed to reach even half of that total at the worldwide box office. Matthew Vaughn’s spy flick grossed $45 million domestically and $51 million internationally for a worldwide total of only $96 million. The film opened to only $17 million domestically during its first weekend in theaters, which is less than 10% of its total budget. It is currently the 30th highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office in 2024 and was recently passed by Terrifier 3, which was made for 1% of the cost ($2 million).

