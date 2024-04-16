The Big Picture The Argylle blooper reel features Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O'Hara, and more in several silly moments on set.

Laugh along with the cast in a never-before-seen gag reel, featuring dancing from Sam Rockwell and playful banter between Jackson and Howard.

Argylle is available to stream on Apple TV+ and available for purchase on digital and demand.

Is there anything that fills you with more joy than seeing a laughing Samuel L. Jackson? If the answer is “No, that’s peak happiness,” then Collider's exclusive Argylle blooper reel is going to absolutely make your day! Proving that the cast had just as much fun making the spy comedy as audiences did watching it, the silly outtakes feature the movie’s leading ensemble as they forget their lines, break props, and try not to hurt themselves. Along with Jackson, feel the joy of acting as you watch stars including Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Bryan Cranston (Malcolm in the Middle), Henry Cavill (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), and Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) crack up on set.

The cast of Matthew Vaughn’s latest action-packed flick is having the time of their lives in the blooper reel which features never-before-seen moments of the sillier side of filming. Dancing through long days at work, Rockwell may be having the most fun as he busts move after move, shaking what his mama gave him in more than one of the selected clips. Jackson gets playfully sassy with Howard as Cranston struggles to remember his lines and O’Hara has a tough time remembering what her character’s accent is. All in all, the behind-the-scenes moments reveal that the cast of Argylle truly enjoyed their time working on the long-hyped feature.

In Argylle, Howard stars as a writer named Elly Conway whose best-selling spy novels have kept her — and her cat — living the high life. But, when the pages of fiction begin to bleed into reality, with an espionage syndicate wondering how she knows every move of their top agent, Elly finds herself on the adventure of a lifetime — with her beloved feline companion along for the ride. Filling out the production’s star-studded ensemble are names that include John Cena (Peacemaker), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Dua Lipa (Barbie), and Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes).

Matthew Vaughn’s Stacked Slate

Following the release of Argylle, which wasn’t quite the box office hit that was expected, the director behind such fan-favorite titles as Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman franchise was back to work with a host of new projects. Included in the lineup are the Damien Walters-helmed School Fight and The Stuntman, both of which Vaughn will be producing. As far as directing is concerned, Vaughn will return to his bread and butter as the visionary behind another spy-centered action flick titled, Project X, which features leading performances from Rockwell and Chris Hemsworth.

Check out the blooper reel for Argylle above and stream the film now on Apple or access it now on digital or demand.

