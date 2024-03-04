The Big Picture Bryce Dallas Howard leads a star-studded cast in the thrilling spy comedy Argylle , arriving on PVOD tomorrow, March 5.

Follow author Elly Conway on a globetrotting adventure, as she uses her own books to outsmart assassins.

Vaughn's date-night movie features twists, turns, and a fabulous cast including Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, and Sam Rockwell.

Matthew Vaughn's new star-studded and stylish action spy comedy Argylle is sneaking onto premium video-on-demand services and digital surprisingly soon. Starting tomorrow, March 5, the Bryce Dallas Howard-led feature, which offers a twist on the novel by Elly Conway, will be available to view from home in the U.S. and Canada, around a month after its release in theaters. The Apple Original Film is also expected to arrive on Apple TV+ worldwide soon after.

Starring Howard as Conway, the film sends the reclusive author on a globetrotting adventure of her own. Although she's earned a fortune and international fame for her bestselling series of glamorous espionage novels starring the titular agent, Argylle (Henry Cavill), she much prefers quiet nights at home writing with her cat by her side. That life is interrupted, however, after she meets Aidan (Sam Rockwell), a real-life secret agent who reveals that her books directly reflect the actions of a notorious spy syndicate. She joins her unlikely ally, along with her cat Alfie, on a journey to prevent the syndicate's nefarious plans while using the contents of her books to keep one step ahead of the assassins in pursuit of them.

Taking part in the many twists and turns of Argylle is a star-studded cast that fits its fabulous world. Alongside Howard, Cavill, and Rockwell, the film features the second major big-screen role for pop superstar Dua Lipa, who is also joined by John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. Conway's beloved cat Alfie is portrayed by a "nepo cat" named Chip, his daughter's pet whom he opted to bring aboard instead of a professional actor. In addition to directing, Vaughn co-wrote the script for his date-night movie with Jason Fuchs.

What's Next for Matthew Vaughn After 'Argylle'?

Vaughn isn't slowing down following the release of Argylle. In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he revealed that he had re-teamed with Rockwell to produce a secret feature under the title Project X. The director also told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he was working on a trilogy of films, most notably a third Kick-Ass film as well as The Stuntman, which ties into the Kick-Ass world and is now in production. The first film in that set, School Fight, is filmed, though there's no word on a release date or any other information yet. He's also working on a conclusion to the Kingsman trilogy and, as of his last update, had the beginning and ending of Colin Firth and Taron Egerton's story penned.

Until those films come out, Argylle will be available to watch at home starting on March 5 through PVOD and digital. Read our review here for our thoughts on Vaughn's latest spy romp.