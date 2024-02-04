The Big Picture Argylle had an underwhelming opening at the box office, grossing only $18 million in its first three days, far from its potential as a franchise starter.

Apple seems unfazed by the commercial disappointment, using theatrical releases as advertising for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

The reviews for Argylle have been mediocre, with a 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore.

The fallout of last year’s SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes was felt last weekend, which left audiences starving for new films at the box office. And this weekend isn’t looking much better, with the top five still being dominated by holdover hits. Leading the pack is Universal’s release of Apple’s big-budget spy comedy Argylle, which is looking to deliver an underwhelming opening. The movie grossed an estimated $18 million across its first three days of release, which is hardly a figure that a $200 million potential franchise starter would’ve been hoping for.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell, Argylle is the latest in Apple’s recent string of big-budget tent-poles being given wide theatrical releases, following Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. Neither of those movies cracked the $100 million mark domestically, and Argylle’s opening suggests that it’s going to be the third commercial disappointment for Apple in a row, and the second in a row for Vaughn. He last directed The King's Man, which concluded its run with just $126 million worldwide.

But the tech giant doesn’t appear to be too bothered and is using these theatrical releases essentially as advertising for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Commercial performance aside, however, the reviews have been just as underwhelming. Argylle currently sits at a “rotten” 35% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. And its C+ CinemaScore doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence either.

Vaughn Now Has Two Back-to-Back Bombs to His Name

Close

Fathom’s release of the first three episodes of the fourth season of The Chosen grossed an estimated $7.4 million, taking the number two spot. The subsequent episodes will get a similar theatrical release in two more batches. January’s surprise hit, The Beekeeper, took the number three spot, grossing $5.2 million in its fourth weekend. This takes the action-thriller’s running domestic total to just under $50 million, while its international haul passed the $100 million milestone last week. All said and done, this is a neat little hit for director David Ayer and star Jason Statham. Warner Bros.’ Wonka delivered yet another strong holdover. Now in its eighth weekend, the musical added $4.8 million and finally took its domestic total past the $200 million milestone.

Universal’s Migration continued to quietly put up strong holdovers. The original animated film grossed $4.1 million in its seventh weekend, taking its running total to $106 million. Paramount’s Mean Girls dropped out of the top five with an estimated $3.8 million. The movie was outpaced by The Beekeeper for the past two weekends and now finds itself lagging behind even older hits such as Wonka and Migration. Elsewhere, Sony’s word-of-mouth hit Anyone But You added $3.2 million as it builds towards Valentine’s Day, by which time it would hope to be closer to the $100 million mark.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets at Fandango