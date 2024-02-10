The Big Picture Argylle is expected to see a hefty 60% drop in box office revenue this weekend after its under-performing opening last week.

Lisa Frankenstein is projected to gross around $4 million in its first weekend, but has received a disappointing reception from audiences.

Wonka and T he Beekeeper are both experiencing success at the box office, aiming to hit significant revenue milestones soon.

After the dismal state of affairs seven days ago, this weekend at the domestic box office is shaping up to be even worse, with the one-two punch of no major new releases and Sunday's Super Bowl. Last week’s big-budget under-performer, Argylle, is poised to retain the top spot on the domestic chart, with the niche horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein looking to debut at number two.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Argylle’s subpar opening last weekend raised more than a few eyebrows. The $200 million spy comedy opened to just $17 million, and the situation doesn’t seem to be improving for it in its sophomore frame. Argylle is expected to generate around $6.5 million this weekend, which would mark a hefty 60% drop. It’s now the third under-performer in a row for Apple, after Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon; the studio made major inroads into the theatrical marketplace last year, although it can be argued that it is mainly using this as a marketing strategy and not as a means to generate profits.

Directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein is looking to gross around $4 million in its first weekend, after generating under $2 million on Friday. The film currently sits at a “rotten” 50% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and didn’t seem to impress paying audiences much either. It earned a disappointing B CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and will need a swift resurrection if it wants to keep breathing at the box office.

Overall Business This Weekend Will Fall Short of $50 Million at the Domistic Box Office

Three holdovers filled out the remaining spots on the list. Wonka and The Beekeeper will battle for the third spot, with both films aiming to generate similar numbers this weekend. Directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka has emerged as a true-blue blockbuster, having grossed more than $200 million domestically since its Christmastime debut. This weekend, the film is expected to gross around $3.1 million after generating $775,000 on Friday. Globally, the film would hope to pass the $600 million mark before the end of its wonderful run. Director David Ayer's action film, on the other hand, has also been rather successful, albeit on a smaller scale. Now in its fifth weekend, the film will aim to hit the $55 million mark domestically by Sunday, after having zoomed past the $110 million milestone globally recently. The movie is looking to gross $3.4 million this weekend, after generating nearly $1 million on Friday.

The fifth spot is going to Universal’s animated sleeper hit Migration, which is now in its eighth weekend of release. The film is looking to add around $3 million to its total, which will come within touching distance of the $110 million milestone by Sunday. Elsewhere, the Oscar-nominated Perfect Days is debuting in six locations this week, while Pixar’s pandemic-era film Turning Red delivered a bit of a surprise in its quiet theatrical debut, grossing $160,000 on Friday. Disney released fellow pandemic title Soul to negligible box office attention recently. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.