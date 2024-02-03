The Big Picture Apple's latest big-budget event film, Argylle, is expected to have an underwhelming box office run despite its star-studded cast and heavy promotion.

The third in Apple’s string of big-budget event films — following Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon — is the far more populist Argylle, a new action-comedy directed by steady studio hand Matthew Vaughn. Like its two predecessors, however, Argylle is poised to have an underwhelming run at the box office after Friday’s $6.5 million debut. This includes the $1.7 million that the film made in Thursday previews, which was under the $2.4 million that The Beekeeper grossed in previews a few weeks ago.

Argylle is looking at a similar $16.5 million three-day opening, which simply doesn’t cut it, considering the film’s massive $200 million reported budget. Apple shelled out similar money for both Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, neither of which was able to crack the $100 million mark domestically. Apple collaborated with Paramount on Killers of the Flower Moon, and with Sony on Napoleon. On Argylle, the company is working with Universal, and the studio left no stone unturned in promoting the movie. By most accounts, the tech giant is viewing these huge theatrical tent-poles not as vehicles to drive profits, but as advertising for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

Reviews for Argylle haven’t been very promising, though. Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell, the film is currently sitting at a "rotten" 35% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and was only able to earn a very poor C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt wrote, “At its core, it's a light-hearted spy romp that riffs on a lot of the soap opera tropes that crossover into the realm of espionage. 'Dumb fun' might get thrown around a lot with Vaughn's films, and it might be true, but Argylle does try to be smart in its execution.”

Will 'Argylle' Launch a New Franchise?

The Beekeeper fell to number two on its fourth Friday, adding $1.3 million domestically and taking its running domestic total to $45 million. Directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, The Beekeeper has emerged as a surprise hit, with over $100 million in global box office revenue on the back of solid reviews. Paramount’s Mean Girls added $1.01 million on Friday, pushing its running domestic total to $63 million after three weeks of release.

Fellow holdovers Migration and Wonka also hung around the top five. While Universal’s original animated film recently passed the $100 million milestone domestically, Warner Bros.’ blockbuster musical will pass the $200 million mark this weekend, as it approaches the $600 million milestone worldwide. Elsewhere, Fathom Events’ theatrical release of the first three episodes of the fourth season of The Chosen — that’s quite the mouthful — is proving to be the outlier this weekend, with $3.1 million on Friday, which includes $1.4 million from Thursday previews. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.