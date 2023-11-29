The Big Picture CCXP attendees in São Paulo can experience an adventure in the world of Argylle, immersing themselves in the works of spy novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Universal's booth features a massive display for Argylle, with giant renditions of Conway's books and the opportunity to pose with her trusty cat.

Matthew Vaughn directs a star-studded cast, including Howard, Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson, in this date-friendly spy film set to release on February 2, 2024.

Any attendees at CCXP this weekend in São Paulo, Brazil will have the chance to go on quite an adventure thanks to Universal. Massive displays and photo opportunities are set up at the expo for the company's biggest upcoming titles, including a particularly extensive pop-up for Argylle that whisks fans into the world of Elly Conway's (Bryce Dallas Howard) international super spy novel. On top of that, fans can take pictures with the ducks of Illumination's Migration and feel what it's like to be Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) in an activation based on David Leitch's new action film, The Fall Guy.

Taking up a sizable slice of Universal's massive booth, the Argylle display is lined with giant renditions of Conway's books about the titular agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) which turn out to be far more than fiction in the film. Conway's life is changed forever when the reclusive author's stories begin mirroring a real spy organization, and she becomes roped into an international espionage plot with her cat and an allergic spy named Aiden (Sam Rockwell). Their goal in the date-friendly spy film is to use her skills to keep ahead of the killers in her stories and ultimately save the day. Fans can take photos next to the gigantic books or pose with the backpack which Conway keeps her trusty cat packed inside.

At the helm of Argylle is Matthew Vaughn, whose most recent work was Tetris, which adapted the fantastical true story of how the puzzle game became a staple worldwide. He's working with another excellent cast this time around, including not only the trio of Howard, Rockwell, and Cavill but also Dua Lipa in one of her first major film roles. Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, and Rob Delaney are also on board along with a "nepo cat" - Vaughn's daughter's cat Chip - playing Conway's cat.

What Else Did Universal Bring to CCXP?

The Migration display is all about the ducks with the main characters, including Kumail Nanjiani's nervous father duck Mack, on display against a woodsy backdrop. It's a cute bit of scenery to take pictures in as a celebration of Illumination's latest effort which comes from The White Lotus scribe Mike White and director Benjamin Renner. Starring Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks among many other big names, the film promises to be a heartwarming family adventure that sees Mack and his family of Mallards broaden their horizons by taking an unforgettable trip to Jamaica, flying through New York City, meeting other birds, and facing hardships that will bring them closer together along the way.

Finally, fans can experience the feeling of being a stuntperson with The Fall Guy's display featuring a green screen and a car driving away from an explosion. Based on the classic 80s television series, the film promises to be a love letter to stunt performers everywhere as it follows the out-of-work Colt Seavers as he comes out of retirement to take part in his ex's (Emily Blunt) new film. When the arrogant star of the show (Aaron Taylor Johnson) vanishes, it's up to Seavers to rescue him from the underbelly of Hollywood by applying his stuntman skills. Leitch adds his signature action comedy flair, too, as Gosling and the team take on some stunts that could even make Tom Cruise sweat.

Migration leads the pack, releasing on December 22, followed by Argylle next year on February 2, and The Fall Guy on May 3. Read our guide on Vaughn's spy thriller here for everything you need to know. Check out the images below and stay tuned for more CCXP news.

