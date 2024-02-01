The Big Picture Mighty Jaxx has collaborated with director Matthew Vaughn to create a set of collectible figures based on the main characters from the film Argylle.

The figures, including one of Henry Cavill's agent Argylle, can be seen on-screen in the film and will be available for fans to pre-order.

The collaboration represents a milestone for Mighty Jaxx and allows the film's characters to further engage with audiences globally.

Ahead of the release of Matthew Vaughn's date night spy thriller Argylle in theaters, Mighty Jaxx has a few tricks up its sleeve for any collectors. The pop culture collectible company collaborated with the director and his banner Marv Studios for his latest film, creating a set of figures that are based on the main characters, including Henry Cavill's titular agent and Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway, and can even be seen on-screen. Starting Friday, February 2, however, fans at home can secure these eight figures for themselves by pre-ordering from Mighty Jaxx's official Argylle collection.

One particular figure was hard to miss throughout the promotional material for the film — agent Argylle himself. In the trailer, Cavill's superspy is recreated as a somewhat blocky statue holding Conway's book while the author appears in front of her fans. A few other figures can be seen on the table in front of her as well, representing Dua Lipa's femme fatale Lagrange, John Cena's Hawaiian shirt-donning agent Wyatt, and Arianna DeBose's tech-savvy Keira. They're a representation of the widespread popularity of the titular spy novel series in-universe, and the collection serves as a way to connect Vaughn's film world with the real world. Other figures in the collection will commemorate Sam Rockwell's agent Aiden who accompanies Elly on her globetrotting journey, Bryan Cranston's villainous Ritter, and Samuel L. Jackson's former CIA deputy director Alfred.

Vaughn was thrilled to further flesh out the world of Argylle with the inclusion of the collectible statuettes. "We had a great time working with Jackson Aw, [Founder of Mighty Jaxx] and his team to bring the eight character figurines into the storytelling of Argylle," he said in an official statement. "The Mighty Jaxx team prototyped the figurines for our Principal Photography, which are now stylized as one-of-a-kind collectibles. I cannot wait for everyone to see them in the film." Aw, meanwhile, spoke to his excitement of seeing Mighty Jaxx's work directly engage with the director's story:

"This collaboration marks a thrilling milestone for Mighty Jaxx, as we proudly make our debut on the global Hollywood stage. The groundbreaking inclusion of our work in Argylle, in the hands of director Matthew Vaughn, is at once daring and often breathtaking. This venture into uncharted creative territories aligns perfectly with the innovative spirit that defines our mission here at Mighty Jaxx. It is surreal seeing our collectibles on the big screen, elevating the film’s fun factor and giving the star-studded cast a new way of interacting with audiences globally. We are grateful to have worked side-by-side with MARV to bring this to life”

What's In Store for Audiences in 'Argylle'?

Close

Helmed by Vaughn with a screenplay penned by Jason Fuchs, Argylle follows Conway as her life of relatively anonymous bliss as a reclusive author is interrupted when she finds out her stories are more real than she could ever imagine. Along with her cat Alfie and the cat-allergic Aidan, she sets out to stay ahead of the killers on a globetrotting adventure that draws from films like Romancing the Stone. With endless twists abound, however, her real world begins to give way to the once fictional reality of her novels.

Argylle hits theaters on February 2 just as the Argylle figures become available for pre-order for $169 USD a piece. Check out the collection from Mighty Jaxx below and visit their website for information on how to secure the new collectibles. Get a look at the figures in the gallery below and read our review here for our impression of Vaughn's new spy romp.

Close

Get Tickets at Fandango