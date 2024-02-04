The Big Picture Apple's latest theatrical release, Argylle, had a disappointing debut at the box office, only making $35 million globally.

The reported budget for Argylle is between $200-250 million, putting it in the same range as Apple's previous theatrical releases.

Despite the underwhelming performance, Apple seems to be using these films to promote its Apple TV+ streaming service rather than relying on theatrical success.

Apple might want to go back to the drawing board after delivering what is shaping up to be its third commercial disappointment in a row. The tech giant entered the theatrical space in major fashion last year, with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, neither of which set the box office on fire. And things seem even more dire for this week’s Argylle, the new action-comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn, and by far the most populist film of Apple's trio of theatrical releases.

The movie generated just $18 million domestically in its first weekend, and added $17 million from 78 overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of just $35 million. By comparison, the action-thriller The Beekeeper had a bigger worldwide debut some weeks ago. What makes things even more alarming is Argylle’s reported budget of between $200 million and $250 million, which is in the same ballpark as the budgets for Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

Neither of those movies could crack the $100 million mark domestically, with Killers of the Flower Moon tapping out with $67 million stateside and $156 million worldwide. The period epic was distributed by Paramount, while Sony distributed Napoleon, which did just as poorly. Scott’s historical epic made $61 million domestically and under $220 million worldwide. Argylle, on the other hand, is being distributed by Universal. It should, however, be mentioned that Apple appears to be using all this as advertising for its Apple TV+ streaming service, and not necessarily to make a profit in theaters.

'Argylle' Received a Major Marketing Push

Vaughn, who once successfully rebooted the X-Men franchise with X-Men: First Class, and then kick-started the Kingsman series for 20th Century Studios, was hoping to spread his wings with Argylle. Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell, the movie revolves around a spy author who discovers that the plot of her new novel resembles real-world events. Reviews for Argylle haven’t exactly been promising; the movie sits at a “rotten” 35% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and was able to earn only a terrible C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Vaughn is coming off a major bomb already. In 2021, he delivered The King’s Man, a prequel to his spy-comedy franchise, which concluded its global run with just $126 million, against a reported $100 million budget. Argylle also stars Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

