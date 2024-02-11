The Big Picture Argylle is struggling at the box office, but it's still performing better than other spy action films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E and The Gentlemen .

The film has found some success in international markets, with the UK, Ireland, and Australia being the top performers.

Despite mixed reviews, Argylle offers fun twists, clever action sequences, and a visually appealing aesthetic, making it worth seeing for fans of the spy genre.

Despite just being in early February 2024 already has a ton of great reasons to go to the movies. Argylle, the latest spy comedy from Matthew Vaughn, is the first one of the major action films of the year. It may be falling far below expectations, but the film is trying its best to make a slash at the box office.

In its second weekend, the film has made an additional $15.9 worldwide. With $9.4 million internationally and $6.5 million domestically (taking the top spot). That brings Argylle’s overseas total up to $31.3 million — a 46% drop from its first weekend. This was helped by new territories like Korea, Vietnam, and Slovakia who, combined, contributed $0.9 million to the total international box office. There haven't been a lot of victories for Argylle in its theatrical run given the mostly poor reception, but Apple can take some solace in knowing it’s currently tracking ahead of other spy action films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E and The Gentlemen.

The UK and Ireland were the biggest performers internationally, making $1.3 million with a 41% drop from weekend to weekend, and Australia was right behind with $889,000. The latter reached $2.8 million in total this weekend, while Germany sits at $2.4 million and France and Mexico made it to $2.6 million. Korea opened to $0.8 million thanks to the help of 24 IMAX screens and 43 4DX screens. This is the type of film you would want to see in premium formats, so it's nice to see Argylle get a boost from those larger screens. Argylle's current total sits at $61.1 million worldwide.

'Argylle' Underwhelms at the Global Box Office

Close

While the reviews haven’t been kind to Argylle, with the total box office being even worse, this complex spy comedy is worth a watch. With a handful of fun twists, clever action sequences, and a delightful visual aesthetic, it’s a bit puzzling why Vaughn’s latest film is getting so much hate. This is the director’s signature style through and through. Argylle has become a great star vehicle for both Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell. Two actors who have been handing in amazing performances for years, but have rarely gotten the recognition their talent deserves. Their oddball pairing, with Alfie the cat included, makes for a vastly entertaining adventure for fans of the spy genre.

What starts as this fish-out-of-water comedic action story soon blossoms into a rich romantic love letter to the genre, thanks to some of the previously mentioned twists. In her review, Collider's Maggie Lovitt called Argylle "insanely fun" and noted that, with the film's ridiculous concept, "you're going to have a hell of a good time with Argylle." Hopefully, as it continues its box office run after a slow Super Bowl weekend, Argylle can continue to make up some much-needed financial ground.

Before your undercover trip to the theaters, you can view Argylle’s high-spying trailer below.

Get Tickets