The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn's Argylle continues its struggles at the box office, despite a star-studded cast.

Apple's theatrical releases have served as more of an advertising tool for streaming service than profit generators.

Vaughn may need to consider a change of pace after recent box office underperformers.

Universal’s release of director Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle appears to have hit the point of no return at the box office, if redemption was even on the cards following its disappointing debut three weeks ago. The action-comedy, featuring an exciting cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill, retained a spot in the top five of the domestic box office chart this weekend, while it added a little over $4 million from overseas markets.

With $36 million domestically, and another $40 million from 81 international territories, Argylle’s cumulative global gross stands at $76 million. The film had a dreary $17 million domestic debut, followed by a hefty 64% decline in weekend two, when it made $6.2 million. The writing was on the wall the day it opened, but a more alarming possibility has since reared its head: Argylle might not pass the $100 million mark globally in its box office run.

This would be a staggering blow as Apple’s last two theatrical releases — Killers of the Flower Moon, distributed by Paramount, and Napoleon, distributed by Sony — both struggled similarly. Martin Scorsese’s epic crime film ended its run with $156 million worldwide, while Ridley Scott’s historical epic managed to pass the $200 million mark. Both films, rather worryingly, failed to crack the $70 million mark domestically.

'Argylle' Continues Matthew Vaughn and Apple's Woes

Close

Apple is viewing its theatrical releases less as an opportunity to generate profits and more as an advertising tool for its streaming service. However, it is now clear that this model isn’t exactly doing the brand any favors, especially with the correlation between massive theatrical films and subscriber accumulation being vague. The studio has vowed to spend handsomely on this strategy, and it’ll be interesting to note if it is able to rebound in the coming years. Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated in several categories at the upcoming Oscars, and that certainly helps optics.

But what about Vaughn? The filmmaker has been working exclusively in the franchise zone for several years now, having helmed Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, followed by three films in the Kingsman series. But with back-to-back commercial failures under his belt, he might want to consider a change of pace, like his old cohort Guy Ritchie. Critical reception for Argylle hasn’t been particularly encouraging either, with the film sitting at a “rotten” 33% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Also starring Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson, Argylle is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Buy Tickets