The Big Picture Argylle performed poorly at the box office, reaching only $92 million globally.

Despite studio promotion, the $200 million film didn't meet financial or critical expectations.

Matthew Vaughn has already moved on to work on his Kick-Ass franchise return.

Even though director Matthew Vaughn has been exclusively working in the big-budget franchise zone for over a decade, surely the performance of his last couple of films would raise some eyebrows. Vaughn’s latest, the franchise-starter/backdoor pilotArgylle, has had a particularly difficult time at the box office, and is about to wrap up its theatrical run just a month after its lackluster debut back in the first week of February.

This weekend — its fifth — the action-comedy grossed $1.4 million domestically, finishing ninth, and added around $1.8 million from a little over 80 overseas markets. This took the film’s running domestic gross to $44 million, and its overseas total to $48 million, for a cumulative global haul of $92 million. Considering how things are positioned at this time, it’s entirely possible that Argylle ends up concluding its run on the cusp of three box office milestones. There’s little chance of it hitting $50 million domestically, which, in turn, could impact its chances of hitting the coveted $100 million mark worldwide.

None of this would matter, of course; it’s all just for optics. Because Argyllereportedly cost a massive $200 million to produce. No matter how you cut it, it’s one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and the third in a row for Apple Studios. Having committed to releasing big-budget movies in theaters, Apple has been on a rather unenviable run recently. Neither Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon nor Ridley Scott’s Napoleon could cross the $70 million mark domestically, despite having budgets in the vicinity of $200 million apiece. Killers of the Flower Moon, distributed theatrically by Paramount, concluded its theatrical run with $156 million worldwide, while Napoleon, distributed by Sony, grossed under $220 million globally.

What Can Vaughn Do to Turn His Fortunes Around?

Apple partnered with Universal for Argylle, and the studio left no stone unturned in promoting it. Despite that, the film was dead on arrival, grossing just $35 million globally in its first weekend. But the common belief is that Apple is viewing these theatrical releases more as publicity than as a means to generate profits. Either way, this isn’t a great narrative. Reviews for Argylle have been all over the place, with the film holding a “rotten” 33% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating is a far more positive 72%.

Vaughn was coming off the third installment of his Kingsman series, which grossed $126 million worldwide against a budget of $100 million. He’s staying in the spy genre, having lined up a secret film with Chris Hemsworth. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill, Sofia Boutella, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson, Argylle is still playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.