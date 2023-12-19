The Big Picture Argylle blends the spy genre with comedy, promising pure escapism for audiences craving adventure during lockdown.

A new image reveals Henry Cavill effortlessly handling an action sequence aboard a train, raising excitement for the movie's release.

Director Matthew Vaughn drew inspiration from Romancing the Stone to create his own spy-themed adventure film.

One of the highly anticipated spy stories coming out next year is Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. Based on the yet-to-be-released novel by first-time author Elly Conway, the movie stars Henry Cavill as the titular spy and Bryce Dallas Howard playing Conway, a writer whose fictional work runs too close to real-world incidences. Vaughn has made a great attempt to blend the spy genre with comedy as seen in the previous marketing material, now as the release date nears, we are getting a peek into other facets of his vision.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new image from the feature that captures a moment from the action sequence aboard a train. We see Cavill in a green velvet suit sitting and talking to someone while twisting the arm of an assaulter. Action in confined spaces is always hard to shoot, however, Cavill makes it look effortless in the image which only excites us to see what else the movie has in store.

‘Argylle’ is “Pure Escapism”

The movie follows Conway, a recluse writer who loves to stay home. However, things turn upside down when Aiden (Sam Rockwell), an undercover spy, shows up on her doorstep to save her from getting kidnapped or killed as her fictional stories get too close to the activities of a sinister crime syndicate. Conway’s world changes as she sets out on an adventure that is stranger than the fiction she cooked up.

Speaking to Collider previously, Vaughn revealed that the reason the movie came about is “because I was watching, during lockdown, we were watching movies as a family, and I would persuade my girls to watch films they normally wouldn’t. I put Romancing the Stone on, and they loved it.” Hence the idea was bore as the director reveals, “I just thought Kingsman was to Bond and Kick-Ass to superheroes. What about me doing my sort of Romancing the Stone-style, it’s not an adventure movie, but it’s more spy. What I realized is we had pure escapism. You know, we’re all in lockdown, the world was a scary place, and for two hours of Romancing the Stone, we’ve all gone on this journey. I went on this journey.”

Argylle debuts on February 2, 2024, in theatres in the US before hitting Apple TV on a yet-to-be-announced date. You can learn more about the film here and check out the new image below: