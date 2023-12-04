The Big Picture In Argylle, Henry Cavill portrays a troubled man caught in a criminal conspiracy that mirrors the novels written by Elly Conway.

Matthew Vaughn describes Cavill's character in Argylle as a mix of James Bond, Superman, and Ivan Drago.

Sam Rockwell plays Aiden Wilde, an agent who promises to protect Conway from the criminal syndicate, but her trust in him remains uncertain.

Total Film Magazine has shared a new image from Argylle, featuring Henry Cavill in the titular role. The actor will portray a man in trouble, when a criminal group gets their operations too close to what is depicted in the novels written by Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). With nowhere else to go, the writer will find herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy, as her life is changed forever by the words she placed on the page over the course of her career. With limited time and resources, Conway will need to protect her life from the criminals working in the shadows.

While Cavill is no stranger to portraying characters involved in heavily dangerous situations, just like he did in Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Agent Argylle will be someone completely different from what has come before him. During an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Matthew Vaughn, the director behind the upcoming film, talked about what would make the character stand out. When Lovitt asked how he would describe Cavill's character, Vaughn explained, "I'd say he's a third [James] Bond, a third Superman, and a third Ivan Drago."

Vaugh worked with secret agents and thrilling espionage for years, when he was in charge of managing the Kingsman franchise. While Eggsy's (Taron Egerton) journey is far from over, Argylle will give the director an opportunity to work with a different tone for the story about an author who jumps into the action she wrote about for years. And just like he did for the previous movies in his trajectory, Vaughn has assembled a remarkable supporting cast for the adventure meant to take Henry Cavill to his limit as a performer. Agent Argylle might seem unstoppable at first, but the people he will run into will make him prove just how resourceful he actually is.

Who is Aiden Wilde?

Just when everything seems hopeless for Conway, someone will come to her aid right when he's needed to, keeping the writer away from the criminals that mysteriously appeared in her life. Sam Rockwell will play Aiden Wilde, an agent who promises to keep Conway and her cat safe until a solution is found for the criminal conspiracy around them. But just like in any good espionage story, Elly isn't sure she can trust the hero claiming to be her savior. In a couple of months, audiences will be able to determine by themselves if Wilde is telling the truth, or if he's actually working against the people he's claiming to protect.

You can check out the new image from Argylle below, before the movie premieres in theaters on February 2, 2024:

Image via Total Film