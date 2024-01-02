The Big Picture Director Matthew Vaughn plans to keep the plot of Argylle a big mystery, revealing only the first 28 minutes in the footage shown so far.

Henry Cavill showcases his charm and expressed openness to potentially reprising his role as Agent Argylle in future installments.

Argylle could like become a surprise hit of the season, with a star-studded cast and an intriguing blend of spy and comedy genres.

Director Matthew Vaughn is back to bring another spy-centered story to the big screen with the release of Argylle next month. As audiences eagerly await the arrival of the upcoming spy comedy, a new set of images has been revealed via Total Film, showcasing the movie’s star-studded cast. The first image teases a look at the titular Agent Argylle, played by Henry Cavill, who can be seen in a stylish green suit after an altercation with a knocked-out opponent. Cavill’s charm certainly shines from the image.

Despite additional details remaining under wraps, Cavill expressed to Total Film that he is open to returning to the role in potential future installments. “I think it’s a fun character," he said, "I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I’m trying to build and do, then great."

Of course, Agent Argylle is only a fictional character in the film’s universe, part of a popular book series written by author Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. To her surprise, Conway eventually finds herself thrown into the very real, and very dangerous, world of espionage, as seen in an additional image where she stands alongside Aiden Wilde, a real spy played by Sam Rockwell, as they uncover a mystery. But what will they uncover? Only time will tell when the film hits theaters this February.

The Plot of ‘Argylle’ Remains a Big Mystery Ready to be Unwrapped

Being a spy story, it should come as no surprise that mysteries will play a big part in the film’s marketing campaign. Collider has previously reported, via an exclusive interview with Vaughn, that most of the plot will be kept under wraps, with the footage shown so far only being part of the first 28 minutes of the movie. “I told Universal ‘You can only cut the trailer using the first 28 minutes of the movie.’ And they were like ‘No, we can’t do that.’ And I went, ‘Well, guess what? These are the rules if you want to distribute this movie.’ Because the film is so many things that no one’s got any idea what it really is,” Vaughn says.

“It’s fun, is all I can say,” he added. The best cinematic experiences are typically the ones that take the audience by surprise, and it looks like Argylle is shaping up to follow a similar tradition in what could likely be the surprise hit of the season.

Argylle debuts exclusively in theaters on February 2.